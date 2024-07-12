Pokémon Go Fest Global 2024: Raid Battle cheat sheet and what to expect
Pokémon Go Fest 2024 is ending on a high!
From Sendai to New York via a sunny Madrid, Pokémon Go Fest 2024 has toured the world - but now it is heading towards its conclusion, as this weekend marks the final event: Pokémon Go Fest Global.
The annual celebration of all things Pokémon Go has been filled with unique Pokémon encounters, tons of Research tasks with goodies to grab, surprise proposals and more giant Pikachus than you can shake a Poké Ball at.
But as the curtain begins to drop on 2024’s epic event, Trainers from around the globe still have one more weekend to take on a variety of monsters in 5-Star Raid Battles, including the powerful Psychic Pokémon Necrozma, which appears in worldwide Raids for the first time.
If you are one of the many players gearing up for Go Fest’s swan song then you will want to check out our cheat sheet below so you can get up to speed on everything that is heading to the game this coming weekend.
When is Pokémon Go Fest Global 2024? Start date and end time
Pokémon Go Fest Global 2024 will start on Saturday 13th July 2024 at 10am local time.
It is scheduled to end on Sunday 14th July 2024 at 6pm local time.
Both days will feature events, tasks and special encounters that will be active in the game between the hours of 10am and 6pm.
For a full breakdown of the wider Raids schedule in July, you can check out our detailed list now.
Raid Battle cheat sheet for Pokémon Go Fest Global 2024
A variety of Raids will be taking place across the Pokémon Go Fest Global 2024 weekend on both Saturday 13th July and Sunday 14th July 2024 between the hours of 10am and 6pm local time.
Below, we have listed out all of the Pokémon that will be appearing in 5-Star Raids this weekend, along with their weaknesses and the best counters to use against them.
Capturing any of these beasts will also result in players being rewarded with a special background for each one.
Nihilego
- Type: Rock/Poison
- Weaknesses: Ground, Psychic, Water, Steel
- Best counters: Groudon, Excadrill, Garchomp, Swampert
Check out our full guide on Nihilego for more information.
Buzzwole
- Type: Bug/Fighting
- Weaknesses: Flying, Fire, Psychic, Fairy
- Best counters: Staraptor, Moltres, Yveltal, Rayquaza
Pheromosa
- Type: Bug/Fighting
- Weaknesses: Flying, Fire, Psychic, Fairy
- Best counters: Staraptor, Moltres, Yveltal, Rayquaza
Kartana
- Type: Grass/Steel
- Weaknesses: Fire (x2), Fighting
- Best counters: Mega Y Charizard, Mega Blaziken, Shadow Moltres, Shadow Darmanitan
Check out our full guide on Kartana for more information.
Xurkitree
- Type: Electric
- Weaknesses: Ground
- Best counters: Landorus (Therian), Mamoswine, Excadrill, Garchomp
Celesteela
- Type: Steel/Flying
- Weaknesses: Fire, Electric
- Best counters: Reshiram, Xurkitree, Zekrom, Zacian (Crowned sword)
Guzzlord
- Type: Dark/Dragon
- Weaknesses: Fairy, Fighting, Bug, Ice, Dragon
- Best counters: Beartic, Togekiss, Rayquaza, Keldeo (Resolute)
Necrozma
- Type: Psychic
- Weaknesses: Bug, Ghost, Dark
- Best counters: Mega Tyranitar, Shadow Tyranitar, Mega Banette, Mega Houndoom
Check out our full guide on Necrozma for more information.
Dusk Mane Necrozma (Sunday only)
- Type: Psychic/Steel
- Weaknesses: Dark, Fire, Ground, Ghost
- Best counters: Groudon, Mega Blaziken, Mega Y Charizard, Mega Tyranitar
Dawn Wings Necrozma (Sunday only)
- Type: Psychic/Ghost
- Weaknesses: Dark, Ghost
- Best counters: Mega Tyranitar, Mega Gengar, Shadow Tyranitar, Mega Banette
Espeon wearing a day scarf (3-star Raids)
- Type: Psychic
- Weaknesses: Bug, Ghost, Dark
- Best counters: Pheromosa, Chandelure, Gengar, Dragapult
Umbreon wearing a night scarf (3-star Raids)
- Type: Dark
- Weaknesses: Fighting, Bug, Fairy
- Best counters: Terrakion, Pheromosa, Lucario, Zacian (Crowned sword)
What else to expect in Pokémon Go Fest Global 2024
Raids are not the only thing Trainers can expect from Pokémon Go Fest Global 2024. There are new special encounters, festival-themed avatar items and Special Research tasks that all vary depending on whether you have a ticket or not.
Read on for a full breakdown of what’s happening at the event.
Ticketed event
If you have paid for the £14.99 ticketed version of the event, you will be able to take advantage of the following:
- A Special Research task on Saturday 13th July 2024 that rewards you with an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Marshadow.
- On Sunday 14th July 2024, Trainers can complete another Special Research task that focuses on Necrozma. Upon completion, players will be able to fuse Necrozma into either Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma.
- During event hours, a variety of Pokémon including Maractus, Corsola and Rockruff will be attracted to Incense.
- There is an increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon during event hours.
- Trainers can make up to six Special Trades per day.
- Habitat themed Collection Challenges are available.
- Up to nine free Raid Passes can be obtained by spinning photo discs at Gyms.
- There will be special 7km Eggs available.
- Players will be rewarded 2x friendship bonus damage in Raids.
Free-to-play event
The following is available to players even if they have not purchased a ticket for the Global event.
- No limit on Raids between Friday 12th July and Sunday 14th July 2024.
- There are surprise encounters in Go Snapshot.
- Lure Modules that are activated will last for an hour.
- Field Research tasks involving a variety of Pokémon habitats, as detailed below.
- Raids are available to all players.
Habitat appearances
There will be four different habitats included in Pokémon Go Fest Global 2024, with each one offering a different set of Pokémon to encounter.
Each environment and the creatures available are as follows:
Dawn Meadow
- Pidgey
- Hoppip
- Snivy
- Ferroseed
- Heatmor
- Pikachu wearing a sun crown
- Girafarig
- Cottonee
- Axew
- Inkay
- Hoothoot
- Wingull
- Ducklett
- Galarian Stunfisk
Shining Day
- Charmander
- Dunsparce
- Solrock
- Dedenne
- Jangmo-o
- Dratini
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Helioptile
- Yungoos
- Sunkern
- Roselia
- Tyrunt
- Fomantis
Creeping Dusk
- Pikachu wearing a moon crown
- Volbeat
- Venipede
- Golett
- Phantump
- Eevee
- Illumise
- Emolga
- Durant
- Grubbin
- Spinarak
- Gible
- Litwick
- Espurr
Darkest Night
- Alolan Rattata
- Teddiursa
- Lunatone
- Amaura
- Morelull
- Gligar
- Mudkip
- Deino
- Carbink
- Sneasel
- Carvanha
- Binacle
- Crabrawler
Avatar items
There are tons of new cosmetics available, and these have been up for grabs in the game since 8th July 2024 for both ticketed and non-ticketed players alike.
A Pokémon Go Fest 2024 T-shirt, a heap of Necrozma-inspired items like pants, shoes and sunglasses and even an Alolan Exeggutor hat are available.
It looks as though Pokémon Go Fest 2024 is going out with a bang!
