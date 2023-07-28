The controller is very cool and makes it look as though you have a full launch module-capable device in your hand - lifted right out of the game.

Those who wish to share their love and anticipation of the space RPG might be looking to add the special edition controller to their collection.

Here’s everything there is to know about the Starfield Xbox controller price, what it looks like, and where to buy it.

Starfield Xbox controller price

The ERP of the Starfield Xbox controller is £69.99 but you can easily pick one up for £64.99 at various different retailers.

While this costs more than the £50-55 you’d normally pay for a new Xbox Series X/S controller, the bump up in price was expected as it is a fancy limited edition design. You’ve got to pay extra for those shiny controller graphics.

Whether that’s worth it is entirely up to you. If you’d like some more convincing, you can check out its design below.

Starfield Xbox controller

The Starfield Xbox controller is something of a design classic. It captures the essence of the game perfectly with its mix of white, red, greys, yellow/gold and a splash of blue. It does look like it has been lifted straight out of Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG.

In a particularly neat touch, the majority of the buttons are labelled as they would be on a space shuttle or rocket. It even tells you where to grip the controller’s handles.

The red under the analogue sticks, gold D-Pad and see-through shoulder trigger buttons round out the design.

The back of the controller is in red, too, and tells you that it is the “property of Constellation”, as you can see in the image above. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better-looking Xbox Series controller.

Where to buy the Starfield Xbox controller

You can buy the Starfield Xbox controller from a number of retailers and off of the official Xbox Store. The price does vary between £64.99-£69.99 and you should find it on store shelves in your preferred brick-and-mortar high-street shops.

Here is where to buy the Starfield Xbox controller:

The controller is available for purchase right now and if you like what you see of its design above, head to one of these retailers to pick up your own limited edition Starfield Xbox controller.

