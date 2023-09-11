You may have noticed that message appearing when traversing planets and areas with dangerously high (and low) temperatures, acid rain and other environmental hazards, such as high radiation levels.

It’s important you don’t ignore the warning message, as doing so might leave you in a much worse state - with health problems that can only be cured by the correct medicine.

Fortunately, there are things you can do to stop the warning message from appearing all the time, and to fix your spacesuit when its protection has depleted.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Starfield 'suit protection depleted' warning message and how to fix the often frustrating situation.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What does 'suit protection depleted' mean in Starfield?

When you see the 'suit protection depleted' warning message in Starfield, it means that enough environmental damage has been done to fully deplete any protection your spacesuit previously supplied.

Once the message appears, you will start to take increased damage from environmental hazards such as extreme temperatures, radiation and acid rain – you’ll also become far more likely to develop some adverse effects.

After your suit protection has been depleted, you will be likely to develop symptoms of burns, lung injuries, frostbite and other ailments that can only be cured by applying the correct medicine.

In short, you want to fix your spacesuit as soon as possible after its protection has been depleted. Fortunately, there is a quick and easy way to do this.

Read more on Starfield:

How to fix 'suit protection depleted' in Starfield

To fix your 'suit protection depleted' spacesuit in Starfield, you need to wait in a safe and oxygenated area; an interior cell works best. We recommend heading back to your spaceship.

Your ship is a great place to fix your spacesuit as you can fast-travel back to it by using your scanner.

Once you are inside a safe and oxygenated area, you simply need to wait long enough for your spacesuit to repair itself and for the warning message to disappear. Why not have a quick sleep on a bed if there’s one available? That will heal your HP, too.

Now your suit protection has been replenished, it’s time to head outside again and work on whatever it was you were doing before until your suit depletes once more.

It’s definitely worth noting that you can upgrade your spacesuit to make the 'suit protection depleted' warning message appear less frequently.

Upgrade your suit with mods that increase its Thermal, Corrosive, Airborne and Radiation protection stats. The Spacesuit Design skill will help massively in this regard, too.

If you’ve upgraded your spacesuit and keep heading back to safe spots and the warning message is not disappearing, however, it’s more than likely a bug.

As reported on Reddit, it appears there is a bug affecting some players that keeps the error message from disappearing no matter what they do.

You may have to wait for a patch for this bug to be removed if you’re unlucky enough to come across it.

It’s worth mentioning, too, that for the suit protection to work, you need to have a spacesuit, helmet and pack equipped. You won’t get the protection perks without all three pieces of armour equipped.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.