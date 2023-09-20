Whichever side you pick will have an impact on the remainder of the story and the game’s ending. Spoilers follow.

In the main story mission Unearthed, you will be asked to side with the Hunter or Emissary. Who you choose to side with will determine who you fight against and what rewards you earn in Revelation, a quest that appears later.

Keep on reading to find out what Starfield Hunter or Emissary choice you should make and what the differences are between who you side with.

Should you side with the Hunter or Emissary in Starfield?

What happens if you side with the Hunter in Starfield?

The Hunter.

If you side with the Hunter in Starfield during the Unearthed main story mission, you will end up fighting the Emissary in story quest Revelation.

The Hunter up until this point has come across as one of the game’s main bad guys (after what he did in High Price to Pay and all that), so siding with him might seem like a bad choice.

When you get to Revelation, you will fight the Emissary (you can persuade them not to fight, but you won’t get the reward for doing this).

Defeat the Emissary and you’ll earn the Eternity’s Gate Particle Beam Rifle. This is the only way to unlock this powerful and unique weapon. You may also get some other rewards, including a fancy space suit.

What happens if you side with the Emissary in Starfield?

The Emissary.

If you side with the Emissary in Starfield during the Unearthed main story mission, you will end up fighting the Hunter in story quest Revelation.

The Emissary is played as the good guy in this situation, and seems the more logical choice of the two.

When you get to Revelation, you will fight the Hunter (you can persuade them not to fight, but you won’t get the reward for doing this). Defeat the Hunter and you’ll earn the Unmitigated Violence Laser Rifle.

Defeating the Hunter is the only way you can unlock this powerful and unique weapon. You may also get some other rewards, including a fancy space suit.

Fun fact: The identity of the Emissary appears to change based on what happens during High Price to Pay!

There is a third choice if you can’t decide who to side with.

Should you side with neither the Hunter or Emissary?

You can choose to side with neither the Hunter or the Emissary during Unearthed. Select the "I’m tired of both of you. I’ll get to the Unity on my own" dialogue option to have the chance of fighting and killing both powerful Starborn during Revelation.

This choice is more widely considered to lead you to the "true" canon ending, and will reward your character with both the Unmitigated Violence and Eternity’s Gate weapons.

Of course, fighting both the Hunter and the Emissary at the same time will be a far more difficult battle – hence the improved reward – but many think this third choice is the best of the lot.

All of the rewards don't mean much if you're planning on starting a New Game Plus play through, mind. Weapons and other items don't carry over.

