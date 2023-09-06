This somewhat makes up for the lack of land-based vehicles in Starfield, as it lets you get to where you need to go pretty quickly if heights are involved.

You can also exploit enemies' boost packs by damaging them in combat. Land a good shot on it and it will malfunction and send them flying to their doom.

Zooming about with the boost pack feels like being your very own little spaceship, and they are just as customisable.

Unlocking upgrades can be done at your outposts’ research stations, so it’s wise to have at least one of these set up.

We’ll boost on and let you get on with it though. Read on below for the lowdown!

How to use jetpack or boost pack in Starfield

To use the jetpack or boost pack in Starfield, you need to have unlocked Boost Pack Training in the skill tree and then, when jumping by pressing Y (on Xbox) or the space bar (on PC), press it again to start boosting.

There are upgrades in the skill tree that allow you to boost for longer and use less fuel while you do so.

It’s a really useful feature in Starfield and can give you quite the edge in combat, as it allows you to see over any cover your enemies might be hiding behind.

The effects are more pronounced in areas of lower gravity, too, and you can do some seriously big jumps with it.

