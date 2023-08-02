Fans have been dying for an Oblivion remake for a long time. Some even began to make one themselves using the Skyrim engine. Now, however, it looks like an official remake of the 2006 classic is on the cards.

It's been over 10 years since Skyrim dropped and, while fans would undoubtedly prefer a whole new Elder Scrolls, a return to Oblivion is pretty exciting.

So what exactly are the rumours, and is there anything to them? We'll have an explore below!

As we're still in the "surfacing rumours" stage at the moment, it's a bit early to have any knowledge of dates. However, looking at the source of the leaks, a year's time has been suggested.

The leak comes from a Reddit user - on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit - who claims to be an ex-employee at Virtuos (a studio specialising in remakes and remasters).

The user said that a remake of Oblivion was in development, with the codename "Altar", and might see the light of day in late 2024 or early 2025.

Of course, we can't confirm any of this. The post has since been taken down, but one of the moderators on the subreddit seems to have confirmed the the original poster really was an ex-employer at Virtuos. So who knows?

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order the Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remake?

While there have been cases when certain sites have a pre-order option super early on, it's rare that it happens this early.

There's nothing at the moment, but we'll update this page as soon as anything comes up.

Which consoles and platforms can play the Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remake?

Again, it's impossible to know at the moment which platforms will run the Oblivion remake. That said, Starfield is an Xbox exclusive, so that might be the case for all Bethesda games going forward (especially after the recent buyouts).

However, we hope that it'll be released on Sony platforms too. That was the case with the original, so it's only fair right?

Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remake gameplay and story

We have no idea what the gameplay will be like at the moment, but maybe it'll inherit some of Skyrim's improved skill tree mechanics and perks, as well as - who knows - dual spells and weapons?

As it's a remake, we imagine the story will be the same as the original, with the lore padded out a bit. The gates to Oblivion will open again in Cyrodiil and, hopefully, Sir Patrick Stewart will return for that unforgettable intro...

Is there an Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remake trailer?

There isn't a trailer yet, as we're not completely sure that the game's even in development. However, as soon as anything surfaces we'll update this very page. So stay tuned!

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.