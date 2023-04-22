This season was billed as the show's final outing, but showrunner Terry Matalas has repeatedly said that he would like to follow this series up with a Star Trek: Legacy spin-off.

The third season of Star Trek: Picard has now come to its emotional end, and while the major plot and character arcs of the series were capped off, there was plenty of teasing towards the future.

Fans are now desperate to see this come to fruition, not least to see what's next for Ed Speelers' character Jack after that post-credits scene.

Well, it turns out they may be in luck, as another of the series' stars has now expressed interest in returning for more adventures - none other than Jean-Luc Picard's Sir Patrick Stewart.

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Patrick Stewart as Picard and Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher in Star Trek: Picard Sarah Coulter/Paramount+

In an interview with Variety following the show's finale, Stewart was asked whether he would be interested in returning, to which he said: "Yes. The circumstances, as it was with Picard, would be the important factor in all of that. But certainly, there is a wonderful future for Ed [Speelers] there, I’m sure of it.

Read more:

"And if I can occasionally crop up to offer a little bit of comedy myself, then I shall be happy to do that."

Matalas recently revealed a number of scenes from the initial finale script that had to be cut, because the team "simply didn't have the time and money".

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He said: "In the very first iterations of script, we had discovered that Ro Laren had in fact survived, and had been beamed off of her shuttle and was still being used by the Changelings for information. It was already too ambitious of a schedule, so we weren’t able to be able to pull that off.

"We had a scene with [the Data-based android from Season 1] Soji and Data that we were also not able to shoot. We have wanted some more 'Voyager' folks to come be part of Seven of Nine’s promotion to captain. It comes down to how many pennies you have left in the piggy bank after building a Borg cube and an Enterprise."

Star Trek: Picard season 3 is available on Paramount Plus in the US, and on Amazon Prime Video in the UK – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

For more news, reviews and features, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.