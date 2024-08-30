But before we get too excited, what are the PC requirements?

It's pretty straightforward on consoles, but if you're playing on a PC there are a few things you'll want to check before forking out over a hundred quid for the Ultimate Edition.

So, what are the required specs for Star Wars Outlaws on PC? And, if we want that smooth sailing experience, what are the recommended?

Which PC platforms can play Star Wars Outlaws?

Firstly, from which PC platforms can you play Star Wars Outlaws? There's no point worrying about the specs if you're not with the right one.

At the time of writing, Star Wars Outlaws is on Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store, but it isn't on Steam.

This is quite a blow for many PC gamers (especially owners of a Steam Deck), but will it always be the case?

Will Star Wars Outlaws come to Steam?

It's impossible to say at the moment, but we predict that Star Wars Outlaws will eventually release on Steam.

It might be a couple of years yet. But since Ubisoft titles Assassin's Creed Valhalla eventually dropped on Steam, we're hoping Outlaws will eventually follow suit.

Minimum PC requirements for Star Wars Outlaws

If you're good to go in the platform department, the last hurdle is your PC's specs. The following is the minimum required to play Star Wars Outlaws, taken from the official Epic Games page.

Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz, or better

16GB RAM (running dual-channel mode)

65GB available storage (SSD)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6GB), AMD RX 5600XT (6GB), Intel Arc A750 (8GB, with ReBAR on) or better

DirectX 12

1080p at 30 frames per second, Low graphics preset, Upscaler set to Quality

Ubisoft Login

Recommended PC specs for Star Wars Outlaws

And for the best experience possible? The following specs are required:

Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 GHz, Intel Core i5-10400 @ 2.9 GHz, or better

16GB (running dual-channel mode)

65GB available storage (SSD)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (8GB), AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB) or better

DirectX 12

1080p at 60 frames per second, High graphics preset, Upscaler set to Quality

Ubisoft Login

