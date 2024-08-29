And if the latter, is there any way to play the game if you're still on previous gen (or your PC doesn't have the specs)?

Let's take a look.

Will Star Wars Outlaws come to PS4 or Xbox One?

At the time of writing, it looks like Star Wars Outlaws is not coming to PS4 or Xbox One.

We doubted it would, because huge AAA blockbusters like this are all about showcasing what's possible with the latest technology. Outlaws is joining Black Myth: Wukong in the list of big titles that skip previous gen consoles.

Could Star Wars Outlaws come to PS4 or Xbox One later? Our opinion

That being said, stranger things have happened.

Last year's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a massive AAA title that still looks just as impressive as Outlaws, will release on PS4 and Xbox One on the 17th September, 2024. So previous gen ports do still happen, even with recent AAA games... AAA Star Wars games at that.

Don't get your hopes up, but if anything changes we'll update this page.

How to play Star Wars Outlaws without a next-gen console explained

If you don't have a current gen console (or your PC doesn't have the required specs), then there is another way to play.

As with Black Myth Wukong, you can stream Star Wars Outlaws using the GeForce Now service.

There's a free version, but you're only allowed an hour's gaming session with it. So with a big game like this you'll want the Priority (£9.99 a month) or Ultimate plan (£19.99 a month). Sign up here!

