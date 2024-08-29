So is Black Myth Wukong on PS4? And if not, how can we play it without a next-gen console?

Is Black Myth Wukong on PS4 or Xbox One?

At the time of writing, Black Myth Wukong is not on the PS4 or Xbox One.

If anything changes we'll update this page, but don't get your hopes up!

Will Black Myth Wukong ever come to PS4 or Xbox One?

We doubt it will ever release on previous gen consoles, because according to reports, the developers are even struggling to get it to run smoothly on the Xbox Series S. At least, that's the theory bouncing around the internet that explains the Xbox delay.

As we said, we'll update this page if it does (and stranger things have happened), but it's unlikely.

How to play Black Myth Wukong without a next-gen console or high-end PC

So let's say you don't have a next gen console, and your PC doesn't have the required specs to play Black Myth Wukong. Is there anything you can do?

Actually, there is a way...

Black Myth Wukong is available to stream via GeForce Now. You'll have to buy the game first, but once you join (if your internet connection is good enough), you can stream more than 1,500 games through the service.

There's a free option (with which you can only game for an hour) and then a couple of monthly payment plans.

It's £9.99 for Priority, and £19.99 for Ultimate. You can join here.

