But if you're like us, you have a busy life and might not have time to embark on a sprawling game at the moment.

So do you start playing now, or save it for when you have some time off? It's usually more fun to take your time (maybe grab an extra trophy or two) than to rush.

To help you with this decision, let's take a look at the game size. So how long is Black Myth Wukong?

How long is Black Myth Wukong? Hours needed to complete

If you were hoping to blast through Black Myth Wukong in just a weekend, then we have bad news for you. Well, unless you're made of harder stuff than us...

The story will take 30-40 hours to complete, and add a few to that if you want to 100% it.

This isn't much of a surprise, considering the vast lands that come with every chapter. Speaking of which, let's take a look at the size of its world.

How large is Black Myth Wukong?

As Black Myth Wukong isn't exactly an open world game, it's difficult to talk about the size.

Because we don't have complete a map to share, we can only compare it to other linear games with interconnected areas.

Looking at previous Souls-likes, it's a lot more like Bloodborne and Sekiro than Elden Ring.

There's nothing wrong with a linear map, though. If anything, there's less chance to get lost and you're more likely to power through it in a weekend!

