Alongside fixes, the update contains some new features which should improve performance for PlayStation users wanting the best graphics available when visiting the vast selection of planets throughout the cosmos.

Want to know the full details in update 1.000.0002? Keep on reading for everything there is to know!

What changes in the Star Wars Outlaws patch?

The most notable change included in update 1.000.0002 for Star Wars Outlaws are the fixes to several bugs and glitches.

With fewer issues, players should have an easier time completing stealth missions without having their character move uncontrollably.

For PlayStation players, the update introduces 40fps support for a slightly higher frame rate.

However, players will need their consoles set to 120Hz VRR to make the most of the extra frames.

Below are the full patch notes for the Star Wars 1.000.0002 update:

Adds 40fps support for compatible displays

Addresses performance issues

Numerous bug fixes across the game

Although it's a relatively small update, at 8.59GB, the update brings some substantial changes to ensure Star Wars Outlaws runs as smoothly as possible.

With a vast setting for players to explore, the chances of future updates arriving in the weeks after release are high.

For now, the developers are hard at work addressing the major issues before they turn their attention to the smaller gripes.

