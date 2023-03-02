The Forest was particularly known for having players choose between two rather heartbreaking endings, so naturally fans are curious if this follow-up lets players make their own fate once again.

Survival horror The Forest became a breakout hit after spending four years in early access, so it’s no surprise that sequel Sons of the Forest has met similar success.

However, developer Endnight Games may have just upped themselves with a secret ending also - here are all the endings of Sons of the Forest explained, and how to unlock them.

Does Sons of the Forest have multiple endings?

Yes! Multiple endings is becoming a bit of a staple for the emerging Forest franchise, with Sons of the Forest offering players a choice at the end of the game once more.

This time, there are three different endings in Sons of the Forest, and while they are mostly similar they can be nicely organised into good, bad and secret.

To unlock any ending, you must, of course, complete all the story objectives – we’ll mention the last few here, so spoilers from here on out.

This includes collecting the VIP keycard and Maintenance keycard and then heading to the bunker on the eastern side of the map and entering the Golden Cube. You’ll then have some rather interesting visions and be transported to what looks like another dimension, before waking up back on the island on the beach.

A helicopter will then appear to rescue you, at which point you'll have a big decision to make...

Can you keep playing after Sons of the Forest ending?

Yes, you can keep playing Sons of the Forest after completing it - but only if you unlock the 'bad' ending as explained below. You'll be free to carry on playing the game and explore the island, but there won't be any more chances to escape and unlock any of the other endings.

What is the ‘good’ ending to Sons of the Forest?

The 'good' ending of Sons of the Forest is achieved by boarding the helicopter, allowing your character Kelvin and two mysterious men to successfully escape the island and return to civilisation. You'll see an animation of the characters leaving the island as the credits roll, and also unlock the 'Fought Demons' achievement.

What is the ‘bad’ ending to Sons of the Forest?

The 'bad ending' of Sons of the Forest is unlocked through very similar methods, with you first having to complete all the story objectives until the helicopter appears. However, this time you'll instead retrieve your backpack and choose not to board the helicopter, remaining on the island to fight monsters forever.

You'll see the two men escape the island without you, and then unlock the 'Fight Demons' achievement.

What is the secret ending to Sons of the Forest?

There is a third, secret ending – but this requires a fair bit of preparation and planning throughout the game. The secret ending is achieved by befriending Virginia and making her your permanent companion. You'll then have to ensure both Virginia and Kelvin are alive by the time you enter the bunker and enter the Golden Cube.

Both Kelvin and Virginia will then be teleported with you, with Virginia experiencing convulsions during your vision. There's no need to worry, however - all three of you will then wake up on the beach. Choosing to board the helicopter will then complete the secret ending, as Virginia and Kelvin will follow you and you'll then unlock the 'Keep Your Friends Close' achievement.

