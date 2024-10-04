Ubisoft hasn't made this one easy, though!

Check out the video above, or read the article below, and we'll explain how to get the Smoke Bomb Compressor in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to get Smoke Bomb Compressor in Star Wars Outlaws explained

A screenshot from Star Wars Outlaws, highlighting the map location of the Smoke Bomb Compressor. Ubisoft

To get the Smoke Bomb Compressor in Star Wars Outlaws, here's what you need to do:

Select 'The Mechanic' in the Abilities menu

Track the intel on the Smoke Bomb Compressor

Follow the yellow map marker to a cave on Toshara

Use your speeder bike boost to traverse through the cave

Complete the elaborate wind-based platforming challenge nearby

Use your electric blaster mod to open the door to the cave

Pull the levers inside, with help from Nix, to open to the door nearby

Go up in the elevator

You'll find the Smoke Bomb Compressor in a chest upstairs

And that's all there is to it! Smoke bombs are now yours. What fun!

If you're struggling to work out the platforming bits, check out the video version of this guide below.

You'll find lots more like it on the Radio Times Gaming YouTube channel.

After you've picked up the Smoke Bomb Compressor, you might want to sneak/blast your way into the nearby Imperial cannon. You'll see it to the left as you drive off the big ramp.

We cover this in the final moments of the video above. Inside the cannon, you'll find the Ion Capacitator Charge, which is a crucial component in making the Concussive Smoke upgrade to your smoke bombs.

And that's all you need to know! Check out the links below for more of our Star Wars Outlaws coverage.

