How to get Smoke Bomb Compressor in Star Wars Outlaws explained
Channel your inner Batman.
If you're anything like me, you won't want to miss the Smoke Bomb Compressor in Star Wars Outlaws. Chucking them around like a spacefaring Batman is just too tempting!
Whether you're just starting out in the game or mopping up side quests before finishing the main quest, we'd recommend getting smoke bombs in your arsenal whenever you've got the time to pick up the compressor.
Ubisoft hasn't made this one easy, though!
Check out the video above, or read the article below, and we'll explain how to get the Smoke Bomb Compressor in Star Wars Outlaws.
To get the Smoke Bomb Compressor in Star Wars Outlaws, here's what you need to do:
- Select 'The Mechanic' in the Abilities menu
- Track the intel on the Smoke Bomb Compressor
- Follow the yellow map marker to a cave on Toshara
- Use your speeder bike boost to traverse through the cave
- Complete the elaborate wind-based platforming challenge nearby
- Use your electric blaster mod to open the door to the cave
- Pull the levers inside, with help from Nix, to open to the door nearby
- Go up in the elevator
- You'll find the Smoke Bomb Compressor in a chest upstairs
And that's all there is to it! Smoke bombs are now yours. What fun!
If you're struggling to work out the platforming bits, check out the video version of this guide below.
You'll find lots more like it on the Radio Times Gaming YouTube channel.
After you've picked up the Smoke Bomb Compressor, you might want to sneak/blast your way into the nearby Imperial cannon. You'll see it to the left as you drive off the big ramp.
We cover this in the final moments of the video above. Inside the cannon, you'll find the Ion Capacitator Charge, which is a crucial component in making the Concussive Smoke upgrade to your smoke bombs.
And that's all you need to know! Check out the links below for more of our Star Wars Outlaws coverage.
