Sifu release date: Trailer and latest news on the PS5 beat-em-up game

It was back in February 2021 at the PlayStation State of Play event that we first learned about the Kung-Fu game, Sifu. And now, nearly a year later, we are close to getting to see what the game is like for ourselves.

Coming next month, Sifu is a beat ’em up game that looks to be a ton of fun with more moves than you will know what to do with at your disposal.

But when exactly does Sifu come out? Here is all you need to know!

When is the Sifu release date?

Sifu is not far away at all now as the release date is set for Tuesday 8th February 2022. So once January is out of the way, it’s only a few days until the game will be with us.

What platforms can you get Sifu on?

Sifu will be released on the PS5 – so we will get to experience how great the graphics will look on the powerful system. But if the PS5 stock issues have plagued you and you are still a member of the last-gen club, you can still get Sifu on the PS4.

Can you pre-order Sifu?

Pre-orders are live now at the PlayStation Store – so head on over and have it ready to install and play on launch day! The Sifu price appears to be £39.99 GBP for normal punters, or £35.99 for people with PS Plus.

What does Sifu mean?

Despite only being one letter shy of a text term for telling somebody to be quiet, Sifu actually means teacher or master in Chinese, and this gives you a clue to the sort of role that you take on when you play.

Sifu story

As for the Sifu story, here is the official synopsis for the Sloclap game, to give you the lowdown of the plot you will be fighting your way through:

“A kung fu student sets out to fulfil a life-long vendetta: hunt down and defeat the five assassins who brutally murdered his family. The game is set in a modern Chinese city and is mostly grounded in reality, though magic exists in the world as the protagonist possesses a magical talisman that revives him whenever he suffers a fatal injury in combat, with the downside being that he ages a specific number of years with each resurrection and will eventually die once the talisman’s magic is used up.”

Sifu gameplay

Sifu is a beat-em-up action-adventure video game so that should give you a good idea of what the bare bones of the game will be.

You won’t be short of moves to try out as you play as there are over 150 unique attacks planned at launch – and combining them for all the special moves looks to be as fun as expected. As for finishing moves, they can be done by keeping an eye on your opponent’s structural gauge – you both have one and when it is empty, you’re vulnerable.

Environmental attacks will be included, and watch out for the last enemy in a section as they could well turn feral and put up a bigger fight than expected. Interestingly, dialogue options are included too and you do have the chance of skipping fights entirely on occasion – we aren’t sure where the fun is in that, but it’s an option.

Another fun thing is that your character ages as the game goes on, and gets more powerful the older they get.

Is there a trailer for Sifu?

You want a Sifu trailer? You got a Sifu trailer! Here is the latest one for you to check out below. Take a look as you wait for the Sifu release date to roll around on 8th February.

