Is Roblox shutting down in 2024?

No, Roblox is not shutting down in 2024.

And why would it? Roblox revealed their Q3 2023 financial results on X (formerly Twitter), and it’s safe to say that the game makes a pretty penny despite being free to play.

$713.2 million is not to be sniffed at, especially when there has been a 38 per cent year-on-year increase. You can also see on their investor relations page that Roblox has 70.2 million daily active users as of 30th September 2023.

With all that taken into consideration, it’s safe to say that you will still be able to play Roblox for many years to come.

Where did the Roblox shutting down rumours come from?

As always, these sorts of rumours spawn from the deepest depths of social media, where users create "clickbait" content in order to drive engagement.

YouTuber sarriebearrie made a very funny feature, which we've included above, explaining and exploring this phenomenon where, owing to the younger audience of Roblox, many players fall victim to rumours and supposed leaks.

There are many fake tweets, too, from accounts purporting to be the developers, which get screenshotted and spread across TikTok.

"If I was a child on TikTok and I saw this on my 'For You' page, I would believe it… I see this tweet from Roblox. Why would I not believe it?" muses sarriebearri, which sums up how these rumours gain traction.

Many children will not have a Twitter account, and won’t necessarily be accessing the platform to find out if the tweets are real or not.

But don’t be quick to judge the naivety of youth. Cast your mind back to when you were in school and how quickly rumours would become fact.

Did you believe your jelly aliens would have babies if you put them in the same egg? We bet you did.

