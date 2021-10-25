Riders Republic release date: trial week heats up as launch time nears

Ubisoft is about to unleash Riders Republic on the world and the game, which has a lot of connections to the Steep franchise, looks to be one that racing fans will get a real kick from.

Advertisement

Racing across wild terrains in different weather, you will be able to race dirt bikes and even wingsuits against other players as you try to make your mark and beat the competition.

With a career mode, free roam and all sorts lined up for us to do when the game launches, it is now just a case of waiting a few days until we get our hands on the game ourselves.

If you’re keen to jump into this game, you’ll want to swot up first. And so, here is all we know so far about Riders Republic.

Riders Republic release date

Is Riders Republic out now? Not quite, but we only have a matter of days left until it is.

The Riders Republic release date will take place on Thursday, 28th October.

Riders Republic launch time

Riders Republic is expected to arrive in our lives at midnight local time, right at the start of 28th October. If you want to stay up late, wherever you are in the world, you should be able to play the game when the clock strikes 12. That’s the unlock time that you can mark in your calendar or diary.

Riders Republic trial week

Prior to that full release, players can jump into a trial week for Riders Republic to try out a few of its modes in advance – you’ll find more info on the Ubisoft website. The free demo is available to all – you should find it in the store on your console or platform of choice – and you’ll be able to take your progress with you into the full game.

The Riders Republic trial week began on 21st October. Ut will end here in the UK at 8 am BST on 27th October, one day before the full game comes out. So if you’re not working today, why not jump in now?

Can you pre-order Suicide Squad: Riders Republic?

You can pre-order Riders Republic and you will find it at all the usual haunts. GAME currently has the game listed at a price of £57.99 and you get the Bunny Pack DLC at launch if you buy it through them! Amazon also has it in stock and ready to ship. The full game is no free, though, so you’ll have to pay out!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Which console and platforms can play Riders Republic?

Riders Republic will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. You can also buy it on the older consoles, the PS4 and the Xbox One, and a release for Google Stadia has also been confirmed.

And is Riders Republic available for PC? Yes, it is. Riders Republic will be available on Microsoft Windows computers via Ubisoft Connect or the Epic Game Store.

Is Riders Republic Steep 2?

Basically, yes – Riders Republic is a spiritual sequel to Steep in all but name. The franchise has had a rebrand (we prefer the new choice), but there are differences. Steep was a snow-based game and while there is plenty of snow to be found here, you will also get other terrains to race in to mix things up a tad.

Riders Republic gameplay

Mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying, and rocket wingsuiting are the five main activities you will be able to race in when the game launches – so there is more than enough to keep us busy with enough variety to appeal to most race fans.

Is Riders Republic free roam? That’s a question we have seen asked a lot and there very much is a free roam element to the game as you explore the world to find your next race – sort of like the free roam that you get in the likes of Forza Horizon.

When you race, you can compete against up to 50 players (20 if you are playing on the older console versions) and locations you can visit are Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain, and Grand Teton.

There is a 6v6 competitive multiplayer mode named “Tricks Battle Arena” too where the aim of the game is to get points by performing various tricks as you play. You get a career mode to work through too that all builds to being invited to take part in “Riders Ridge Invitational” which will see all the sports merged into one super race.

Riders Republic trailer

We have had many a Riders Republic trailer released over the last year or so, but here is one of the latest!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.