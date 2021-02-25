Returnal release date: trailer, gameplay, pre-order and latest news

Sony is known for making strong exclusive games for the PlayStation and the recently released PS5 is no exception with another title only PlayStation owners can play on the way.

Using the latest technology available to developers, Returnal looks set to be an epic sci-fi tale with plenty of twists for players to find as they play their way through the game.

Here’s everything we know so far about Returnal.

When is the Returnal release date?

The PS5 exclusive will be landing on the console in the first quarter of 2021 – 19th March to be precise. That release date is officially confirmed, so you can mark that date in your diary now. In the meantime, fans could reasonably expect to learn more about the game in Sony’s State Of Play live stream tonight.

What platforms can I get Returnal on?

There is only one way you will get to play Returnal, and that is if you have been lucky enough to get hold of PS5 stock. As far as we know right now, the game will not launch of PS4, PC or any other platform. It’s a PS5 exclusive in the truest sense of the word, but only time will tell if it becomes one of the best PS5 games.

Returnal story and gameplay

The game looks set to continue the reputation PS exclusives have with strong narratives. Here is the official synopsis:

“Set in a futuristic science fiction setting, the player controls Selene, a female space pilot, equipped with a suit and armed with high-tech weapons, who is stranded on an alien planet and stuck in a time loop. After every death, the pilot is resurrected, following a pattern of traversing across foreign environments and combating extraterrestrial entities with growing visions in an ever-changing world”

Can I pre-order Returnal?

You certainly can, both Amazon and GAME are just two places that have the game listed so it can be yours on release day. Of course, you could always buy the game directly on your console, but sometimes you’ll get a better price by pre-ordering through a third-party retailer. Most places, including Amazon, have a pre-order price guarantee which could save you some money.

Is there a trailer for Returnal?

Indeed there is. Check out the official announcement trailer and see just how good this game looks.

