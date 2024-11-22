As of writing, two events are currently under way. Both come to an end at 5:59am on 28th November, though, so get in there fast if you want to make the most of them!

What about future events? Have any been confirmed or leaked ahead of time? We’re here to let you in on all the details you could possibly need about live events and upcoming events in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

What events are live now in Pokémon TCG Pocket?

Pokémon TCG Pocket. Creatures inc./The Pokémon Company/DeNA/Radio Times

As of 22nd November 2024, there are two events currently live in Pokémon TCG Pocket: The Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak Event and the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak Event explained

The Mass Fire Outbreak Event is taking place between 22nd November until 28th November 2024 (at 5:59am UK time).

As per the in-app description of the Event, "During the Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak Event, Fire Pokémon cards will appear in rare picks and bonus picks.

"There will also be additional flair available via exchanges during the event.

"During this event period, there will be missions where you can obtain shop tickets by wonder picking and collecting certain cards."

The following cards will appear in rare picks:

Arcanine ex

Charizard

Moltres

Ninetales

Rapidash

Charmeleon

Blaine

Rare picks will, "on occasion, appear on the list of wonder picks".

The event-themed flair available is the Arcanine ex Circles flair (Battle): Yellow.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 explained

The Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 comes to an end on 28th November 2024 at 5:59am (UK time).

This event is themed on battles. Win battles to earn emblems and complete missions to win Shinedust and "other items".

You can earn four emblems during the event:

Participation Emblem | Win one battle

| Win one battle Bronze Emblem | Win five battles

| Win five battles Silver Emblem | Win 25 battles

| Win 25 battles Gold Emblem | Win 45 battles

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What Pokémon TCG Pocket events are confirmed?

The only confirmed upcoming event/new feature coming to Pokémon TCG Pocket in the future is Trading.

This was confirmed in an official roadmap for the game, which also confirms more events are on the way and that the development team is planning to add new booster packs by the end of the year.

You can see the message from the developer in full below:

What Pokémon TCG Pocket events are rumoured?

Thanks to a datamine of the game, a handful of Pokémon TCG Pocket events have been leaked. These include a Venusaur drop event, and two more Wonder Pick Events.

You can find the full details of the leaked Pokémon TCG events below:

Venusaur drop event | 29th November-13th December | Like the Lapras ex event which ended on 18th November, but for Venusaur

| 29th November-13th December | Like the Lapras ex event which ended on 18th November, but for Venusaur Bulbasaur/Magnemite Wonder Pick Event 1 | 6th December-13th December

| 6th December-13th December Bulbasaur/Magnemite Wonder Pick Event 2 | 13th December-20th December

The Wonder Pick Events are rumoured to be just like the Meowth/Chansey Wonder Pick Event, which had themed wonder picks and its own item shop with tickets.

As with all rumours and leaks, it’s best to take the above with a generous pinch of salt. Time will tell if the leaked events do happen, and we’ll update this page with official information as soon as we’re able once it it has been confirmed.

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.