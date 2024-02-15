Originally unveiled in May 2019, Pokémon Sleep went into a deep slumber for several years before emerging once again in 2023.

Those who have given the sleep-tracking app a go have found a title that can be seriously rewarding both in-game and in the real world.

Of course, everyone wants to catch 'em all, but doing so can quite a lot of time (or sleep).

To help improve the process, you'll need to know what recipes are worth conjuring up while also turning to the lovable Snorlax to make more Pokémon appear.

It's a relatively straightforward process once you know it, so here's everything you need to know about how Pokémon Sleep recipes work, as well as the full list of recipes that can be made.

How do Pokémon Sleep recipes work?

Snorlax can attract Pokémon to your camp thanks to its Drowsy Power.

This can be improved by feeding Snorlax meals throughout the day, which can lead to rarer Pokémon and different Sleep Styles being discovered.

Snorlax can be fed at the following times:

Breakfast: 6am to 12pm

Lunch: 12pm to 6pm

Dinner: 6pm to 6am

Full list of Pokémon Sleep recipes

The full list of Pokémon Sleep recipes for desserts, curries and salads can be found below:

Pokémon Sleep dessert recipes

Big Malasada – Pure Oil (x10), Moomoo Milk (x7) and Honey (x6)

– Pure Oil (x10), Moomoo Milk (x7) and Honey (x6) Cloud Nine Soy Cake – Fancy Egg (x8), Greengrass Soybeans (x7)

– Fancy Egg (x8), Greengrass Soybeans (x7) Craft Soda Pop – Honey (x9)

– Honey (x9) Ember Ginger Tea – Warming Ginger (x9), Fancy Apple (x7)

– Warming Ginger (x9), Fancy Apple (x7) Explosion Popcorn – Greengrass Corn (x15), Moomoo Milk (x7), Pure Oil (x14)

– Greengrass Corn (x15), Moomoo Milk (x7), Pure Oil (x14) Flower Gift Macarons – Soothing Cocoa (x25), Fancy Egg (x25), Moomoo Milk (x10), Honey (x17)

– Soothing Cocoa (x25), Fancy Egg (x25), Moomoo Milk (x10), Honey (x17) Fluffy Sweet Potatoes – Soft Potato (x9), Moomoo Milk (x5)

– Soft Potato (x9), Moomoo Milk (x5) Huge Power Soy Donuts – Pure Oil (x9), Greengrass Soybeans (x6), Soothing Cacao (x7)

– Pure Oil (x9), Greengrass Soybeans (x6), Soothing Cacao (x7) Hustle Protein Smoothie – Greengrass Soybeans (x15), Soothing Cacao (x8)

– Greengrass Soybeans (x15), Soothing Cacao (x8) Jigglypuff's Fruity Flan – Honey (x20), Fancy Egg (x15), Moomoo Milk (x10), Fancy Apple (x10)

– Honey (x20), Fancy Egg (x15), Moomoo Milk (x10), Fancy Apple (x10) Lovely Kiss Smoothie – Fancy Apple (x11), Moomoo Milk (x9), Honey (x7), Soothing Cacao (x8)

– Fancy Apple (x11), Moomoo Milk (x9), Honey (x7), Soothing Cacao (x8) Lucky Chant Apple Pie – Fancy Apple (x12), Moomoo Milk (x4)

– Fancy Apple (x12), Moomoo Milk (x4) Mixed Juice – Any combination of ingredients that don't match a recipe

– Any combination of ingredients that don't match a recipe Neroli's Restorative Tea – Warming Ginger (x11), Fancy Apple (x15), Tasty Mushroom (x9)

– Warming Ginger (x11), Fancy Apple (x15), Tasty Mushroom (x9) Petal Dance Chocolate Tart – Soothing Cocoa (x11), Fancy Apple (x11)

– Soothing Cocoa (x11), Fancy Apple (x11) Stalwart Vegetable Juice – Snoozy Tomato (x9), Fancy Apple (x7)

– Snoozy Tomato (x9), Fancy Apple (x7) Steadfast Ginger Cookies – Honey (x14), Warming Ginger (x12) Soothing Cacao (x5), Fancy

Egg (x4)

– Honey (x14), Warming Ginger (x12) Soothing Cacao (x5), Fancy Egg (x4) Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake – Honey (x9), Soothing Cacao (x8), Moomoo Milk (x7)

– Honey (x9), Soothing Cacao (x8), Moomoo Milk (x7) Teatime Corn Scones – Warming Ginger (x20), Fancy Apple (x20), Greengrass Corn (x18), Moomoo Milk (x9)

– Warming Ginger (x20), Fancy Apple (x20), Greengrass Corn (x18), Moomoo Milk (x9) Warm Moomoo Milk – Moomoo Milk (x7)

Pokémon Sleep curry recipes

Beanburger Curry – Bean Sausage (x7)

– Bean Sausage (x7) Bulk Up Bean Curry – Bean Sausage (x6), Greengrass Soybeans (x12), Fiery Herb (x4), Fancy Egg (x4)

– Bean Sausage (x6), Greengrass Soybeans (x12), Fiery Herb (x4), Fancy Egg (x4) Dream Eater Butter Curry – Soft Potato (x18), Soothing Cacao (x12), Snoozy Tomato (x15), Moomoo Milk (x10)

– Soft Potato (x18), Soothing Cacao (x12), Snoozy Tomato (x15), Moomoo Milk (x10) Drought Katsu Curry – Bean Sausage (x10), Pure Oil (x5)

– Bean Sausage (x10), Pure Oil (x5) Egg Bomb Curry – Honey (x12), Fancy Apple (x11), Fancy Egg (x8), Soft Potato (x4)

– Honey (x12), Fancy Apple (x11), Fancy Egg (x8), Soft Potato (x4) Fancy Apple Curry – Fancy Apple (x7)

– Fancy Apple (x7) Grilled Tail Curry – Fiery Herb (x25), Slowpoke Tail (x8)

– Fiery Herb (x25), Slowpoke Tail (x8) Hearty Cheeseburger Curry – Bean Sausage (x8), Moomoo Milk (x8)

– Bean Sausage (x8), Moomoo Milk (x8) Inferno Corn Keema Curry – Fiery Herb (x27), Bean Sausage (x24), Greengrass Corn (x14), Warming Ginger (x12)

– Fiery Herb (x27), Bean Sausage (x24), Greengrass Corn (x14), Warming Ginger (x12) Limber Corn Stew – Greengrass Corn (x14), Moomoo Milk (x8), Soft Potato (x8)

– Greengrass Corn (x14), Moomoo Milk (x8), Soft Potato (x8) Melty Omelette Curry – Fancy Egg (x10), Snoozy Tomato (x6)

– Fancy Egg (x10), Snoozy Tomato (x6) Mild Honey Curry – Honey (x7)

– Honey (x7) Mixed Curry – Any combination of ingredients that don't match a recipe

– Any combination of ingredients that don't match a recipe Ninja Curry – Greengrass Soybeans (x15), Bean Sausage (x9), Large Leek (x9), Tasty Mushroom (x5)

– Greengrass Soybeans (x15), Bean Sausage (x9), Large Leek (x9), Tasty Mushroom (x5) Simple Chowder – Moomoo Milk (x7)

– Moomoo Milk (x7) Soft Potato Chowder – Moomoo Milk (x10), Soft Potato (x8), Tasty Mushroom (x4)

– Moomoo Milk (x10), Soft Potato (x8), Tasty Mushroom (x4) Solar Power Tomato Curry – Snoozy Tomato (x10), Fiery Herb (x5)

– Snoozy Tomato (x10), Fiery Herb (x5) Spicy Leek Curry – Large Leek (x14), Warming Ginger (x10), Fiery Herb (x8)

– Large Leek (x14), Warming Ginger (x10), Fiery Herb (x8) Spore Mushroom Curry – Tasty Mushroom (x14), Soft Potato (x9)

Pokémon Sleep salad recipes

Bean Ham Salad – Bean Sausage (x8)

– Bean Sausage (x8) Calm Mind Fruit Salad – Fancy Apple (x21), Honey (x16), Greengrass Corn (x12)

– Fancy Apple (x21), Honey (x16), Greengrass Corn (x12) Contrary Chocolate Meat Salad – Soothing Cacao (x14), Bean Sausage (x9)

– Soothing Cacao (x14), Bean Sausage (x9) Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad – Fancy Apple (x15), Moomoo Milk (x5), Pure Oil (x3)

– Fancy Apple (x15), Moomoo Milk (x5), Pure Oil (x3) Fancy Apple Salad – Fancy Apple (x8)

– Fancy Apple (x8) Fury Attack Corn Salad – Greengrass Corn (x9), Pure Oil (x8)

– Greengrass Corn (x9), Pure Oil (x8) Gluttony Potato Salad – Soft Potato (x14), Fancy Egg (x9), Bean Sausage (x7), Fancy Apple (x6)

– Soft Potato (x14), Fancy Egg (x9), Bean Sausage (x7), Fancy Apple (x6) Greengrass Salad – Pure Oil (x22), Greengrass Corn (x17), Snoozy Tomato (x14), Soft Potato (x9)

– Pure Oil (x22), Greengrass Corn (x17), Snoozy Tomato (x14), Soft Potato (x9) Heat Wave Tofu Salad – Greengrass Soybeans (x10), Fiery Herb (x6)

– Greengrass Soybeans (x10), Fiery Herb (x6) Immunity Leek Salad – Large Leek (x10), Warming Ginger (x5)

– Large Leek (x10), Warming Ginger (x5) Mixed Salad – Any combination of ingredients that don't match a recipe

– Any combination of ingredients that don't match a recipe Moomoo Caprese Salad – Moomoo Milk (x12), Snoozy Tomato (x6), Pure Oil (x5)

– Moomoo Milk (x12), Snoozy Tomato (x6), Pure Oil (x5) Ninja Salad – Greengrass Soybeans (x15), Large Leek (x15), Tasty Mushroom (x12), Warming Ginger (x11)

– Greengrass Soybeans (x15), Large Leek (x15), Tasty Mushroom (x12), Warming Ginger (x11) Overheat Ginger Salad – Fiery Herb (x17), Warming Ginger (x10), Snoozy Tomato (x8)

– Fiery Herb (x17), Warming Ginger (x10), Snoozy Tomato (x8) Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad – Slowpoke Tail (x10), Pure Oil (x15), Fiery Herb (x10)

– Slowpoke Tail (x10), Pure Oil (x15), Fiery Herb (x10) Snoozy Tomato Salad – Snoozy Tomato (x8)

– Snoozy Tomato (x8) Snow Cloak Caesar Salad – Moomoo Milk (x10), Bean Sausage (x6)

– Moomoo Milk (x10), Bean Sausage (x6) Spore Mushroom Salad – Tasty Mushroom (x17), Snoozy Tomato (x8), Pure Oil (x8)

– Tasty Mushroom (x17), Snoozy Tomato (x8), Pure Oil (x8) Superpower Extreme Salad – Bean Sausage (x9), Warming Ginger (x6), Fancy Egg (x5), Soft Potato (x3)

– Bean Sausage (x9), Warming Ginger (x6), Fancy Egg (x5), Soft Potato (x3) Water Veil Tofu Salad – Greengrass Soybeans (x10), Snoozy Tomato (x6)

Pokemon Sleep is available to download on iOS and Android devices.

