Fast-forward to today and the remake remains popular with collectors as a series classic. This means that cheat codes are still popular and we’re here to let you in on how to use them.

Read on below to find out how to use Pokémon Leaf Green cheats and to check out the full list of codes.

How to use Pokémon Leaf Green cheats

How you use cheats in Pokémon Leaf Green depends on how you’re playing the game. If you’re playing the game as God intended - on the original GBA hardware - you’ll need to use a Gameshark or Action Replay to cheat.

Type in the codes to activate the cheat you wish to use and, hey presto, you’re cheating.

Using a device such as the Gameshark or Action Replay may require you to use a master code before you activate cheats. The master code for Pokémon Leaf Green is as follows:

D8BAE4D9 4864DCE5

A86CDBA5 19BA49B3

Now you’ve entered that master code, you should be able to activate a number of cheats.

If you’re using the Visual Boy Advance emulator to play the game (we won’t tell), follow these steps to cheat in Pokémon Leaf Green:

First, open up the VBA emulator.

Now select File, then Open and now choose the Pokémon Emerald ROM.

Select Cheats and then Cheat list from the VBA menu.

Select Gameshark.

Enter your codes of choice

Select OK twice and you will be back in the game.

Full list of Pokémon Leaf Green cheat codes

Here is the full list of available cheat codes in Pokémon Leaf Green, from catching specific Pokémon to walking through walls.

It’s worth noting that a cheat might not work every time and activating too many at once could crash the game. That’s why it’s always best to save the game before activating any cheat and to turn off any activated cheat once you’ve finished using it.

Rare Candies

820258400044

Walk through walls

509197D3 542975F4

78DA95DF 44018CB4

Unlock all badges

EFCE867D

5403D40D

Enter the code and walk in and out of any building five times to activate it.

Shiny Pokémon

A74320F4 175B5B22

18452A7D DDE55BCC

7FE56658 F483AC73

F8B8373C BAB2B56F

No random battles

A202166EFF00

820255AC0000

Infinite Money

Master Code:

00000554000A

101DC9B00007

830050000000

830050020000

Cheat Code:

82025838104E

8202583AE971

Master Balls

820258400001

It might say 0 in your PC but you have infinite Master Balls.

Catch a trainer’s Pokémon

4D83B1BF E0F5F507

8E883EFF 92E9660D

B6C5368A 08BE8FF4

90B4977C C0151DC2

Press L+R at the same time a few times before throwing your Poké Ball.

Get all three starters at the beginning of the game

83000F9C0000

You will need to turn the code on after picking your first starter, then turn it off and back on again before selecting the next one. Repeat the process for all three and turn it off at the end to keep Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

Teleport to Legendary Pokémon

Articuno: BC4AFF82 6C4609A2

Mewtwo: A6A339F5 FC0ADC79

Moltres: 23ADAABA A9000BEB

Zapdos: EA5BB107 05E634BB

Nature Modifier Codes

For these, use the code AA3BB0ED 41CD5D95 and then add on the below code for your desired nature. Make sure to do this before entering a battle!

D0E34D66 5796A7D3 = Hardy

D73BC50A 5F47AA0E = Lonely

E485844D 2F24038C = Brave

5EB8DEEE 692ED298 = Adamant

83286B46 6479AA98 = Naughty

35EB915F 08F33974 = Bold

A58F6F1B BFB13FEF = Docile

34027F23 7E7E1599 = Relaxed

CDA2AB99 F89D5BB9 = Impish

D593BF29 E18AAAE5 = Lax

1BC372C9 06B4D17F = Timid

D4950A99 D729D80A = Hasty

93F04759 F95753D9 = Serious

E9EC2CBF A7EDD4A7 = Jolly

56F744B0 37E16732 = Naive

E1EB2109 4480C28D = Modest

A2461E51 304137B6 = Mild

0456554B 66D3AAF9 = Quiet

B05B4CCD A0A1505B = Bashful

909149AB 2DE8726A = Rash

31F62F82 D9A0C100 = Calm

9A41D845 41B93FE6 = Gentle

D47DA721 6C3B9FFC = Sassy

1A15BF1E E72650E4 = Careful

5A7B2626 21ECD183 = Quirky

Catch the Pokémon of your choice in the wild

Master Code:

0000BE99000A

1003DAE60007

Then input the Pokémon encounter code 83007CEE followed by your chosen Pokémon's ID to make it appear in the next wild battle:

0001 = Bulbasaur

0002 = Ivysaur

0003 = Venusaur

0004 = Charmander

0005 = Charmeleon

0006 = Charizard

0007 = Squirtle

0008 = Wartortle

0009 = Blastoise

000A = Caterpie

000B = Metapod

000C = Butterfree

000D = Weedle

000E = Kakuna

000F = Beedrill

0010 = Pidgey

0011 = Pidgeotto

0012 = Pidgeot

0013 = Rattata

0014 = Raticate

0015 = Spearow

0016 = Fearow

0017 = Ekans

0018 = Arbok

0019 = Pikachu

001A = Raichu

001B = Sandshrew

001C = Sandslash

001D = Nidoran

001E = Nidorina

001F = Nidoqueen

0020 = Nidoran

0021 = Nidorino

0022 = Nidoking

0023 = Clefairy

0024 = Clefable

0025 = Vulpix

0026 = Ninetails

0027 = Jigglypuff

0028 = Wigglytuff

0029 = Zubat

002A = Golbat

002B = Oddish

002C = Gloom

002D = Vileplume

002E = Paras

002F = Parasect

0030 = Venonat

0031 = Venomoth

0032 = Diglett

0033 = Dugtrio

0034 = Meowth

0035 = Persian

0036 = Psyduck

0037 = Golduck

0038 = Mankey

0039 = Primeape

003A = Growlithe

003B = Arcanine

003C = Poliwag

003D = Poliwhirl

003E = Poliwrath

003F = Abra

0040 = Kadabra

0041 = Alakazam

0042 = Machop

0043 = Machoke

0044 = Machamp

0045 = Bellsprout

0046 = Weepinbell

0047 = Victreebel

0048 = Tentacool

0049 = Tentacruel

004A = Geodude

004B = Graveler

004C = Golem

004D = Ponyta

004E = Rapidash

004F = Slowpoke

0050 = Slowbro

0051 = Magnemite

0052 = Magneton

0053 = Farfetch’d

0054 = Doduo

0055 = Dudrio

0056 = Seel

0057 = Dewgong

0058 = Grimer

0059 = Muk

005A = Shellder

005B = Cloyster

005C = Gastly

005D = Haunter

005E = Gengar

005F = Onix

0060 = Drowzee

0061 = Hypno

0062 = Krabby

0063 = Kingler

0064 = Voltorb

0065 = Electrode

0066 = Exeggecute

0067 = Exeggutor

0068 = Cubone

0069 = Marowak

006A = Hitmonlee

006B = Hitmonchan

006C = Lickitung

00D6 = Koffing

006E = Weezing

006F = Rhyhorn

0070 = Rhydon

0071 = Chansey

0072 = Tangela

0073 = Kangaskhan

0074 = Horsea

0075 = Seadra

0076 = Goldeen

0077 = Seaking

0078 = Staryu

0079 = Starmie

007A = Mr. Mime

007B = Scyther

007C = Jynx

007D = Electabuzz

007E = Magmar

007F = Pinsir

0080 = Tauros

0081 = Magikarp

0082 = Gyrados

0083 = Lapras

0084 = Ditto

0085 = Eevee

0086 = Vaporeon

0087 = Jolteon

0088 = Flareon

0089 = Porygon

008A = Omanyte

008B = Omastar

008C = Kabuto

008D = Kabutops

008E = Aerodacty

008F = Snorlax

0090 = Articuno

0091 = Zapdos

0092 = Moltres

0093 = Dratini

0094 = Dragonair

0095 = Dragonite

0096 = Mewtwo

0098 = Chikorita

0097 = Mew

0099 = Bayleef

009A = Meganium

009B = Cyndaquil

009C = Quilava

009D = Typhlosion

009E = Totodile

009F = Croconaw

00A0 = Feraligatr

00A1 = Sentret

00A2 = Furret

00A3 = Hoothoot

00A4 = Noctowl

00A5 = Ledyba

00A6 = Ledian

00A7 = Spinarak

00A8 = Ariados

00A9 = Crobat

00AA = Chinchou

00AB = Lanturn

00AC = Pichu

00AD = Cleffa

00AE = Igglybuff

00AF = Togepi

00B0 = Togetic

00B1 = Natu

00B2 = Xatu

00B3 = Mareep

00B4 = Flaaffy

00B5 = Ampharos

00B6 = Bellossom

00B7 = Marill

00B8 = Azumarill

00B9 = Sudowoodo

00BA = Politoed

00BB = Hoppip

00CB = Skiploom

00C8 = Misdreavus

00C9 = Unown

00CA = Wobbuffet

00CB = Girafarig

00CC = Pineco

00CD = Forretress

00CE = Dunsparce

00CF = Gligar

00D0 = Steelix

00D1 = Snubbull

00D2 = Granbull

00D3 = Qwilfish

00D4 = Scizor

00D5 = Shuckle

00D6 = Heracross

00D7 = Sneasel

00D8 = Teddiursa

00D9 = Ursaring

00DA = Slugma

00DB = Magcargo

00DC = Swinub

00DD = Piloswine

00DE = Corsola

00DF = Remoraid

00E0 = Octillery

00E1 = Delibird

00E2 = Mantine

00E3 = Skarmory

00E4 = Houndour

00E5 = Houndoom

00E6 = Kingdra

00E7 = Phanpy

00E8 = Donphan

00E9 = Porygon2

00EA = Stantler

00EB = Smeargle

00EC = Tyrogue

00ED = Hitmontop

00EE = Smoochum

00EF = Elekid

00F0 = Magby

00F1 = Miltank

00F2 = Blissey

00F3 = Raikou

00F4 = Entai

00F5 = Suicune

00F6 = Larvitar

00F7 = Pupitar

00F8 = Tyranitar

00F9 = Lugia

00FA = Ho-oh

00FB = Celebi

0115 = Treecko

0116 = Grovyle

0117 = Sceptile

0118 = Torchic

0119 = Combusken

011A = Blaziken

011B = Mudkip

011C = Marshtomp

011D = Swampert

011E = Poochyena

011F = Mightyena

0120 = Zigzagoon

0121 = Linoone

0122 = Wurmple

0132 = Silcoon

0124 = Beautifly

0125 = Cascoon

0126 = Dustox

0127 = Lotad

0128 = Lombre

0129 = Ludicolo

012A = Seedot

012B = Nuzleaf

012C = Shiftry

012D = Nincada

012E = Ninjask

012F = Shedinja

0130 = Taillow

0131 = Swellow

0132 = Shroomish

0133 = Breloom

0134 = Spinda

0135 = Wingull

0136 = Pelipper

0137 = Surskit

0138 = Masquerain

0139 = Wailmer

013A = Wailord

013B = Skitty

013C = Delcatty

013D = Kecleon

013E = Baltoy

013F = Claydol

0140 = Nosepass

0141 = Torkoal

0142 = Sableye

0143 = Barboach

0144 = Whiscash

0145 = Luvdisc

0146 = Corphish

0147 = Crawdaunt

0148 = Feebas

0149 = Milotic

014A = Carvanha

014B = Sharpedo

014C = Trapinch

014D = Vibrava

014E = Flygon

014F = Makuhita

0150 = Hariyama

0151 = Electrike

0152 = Manectric

0153 = Numel

0154 = Camerupt

0155 = Spheal

0156 = Sealeo

0157 = Walrein

0158 = Cacnea

0159 = Cacturne

015A = Snorunt

015B = Glalie

015C = Lunatone

015D = Solrock

015E = Azurill

015F = Spoink

0160 = Grumpig

0161 = Plusle

0162 = Minun

0163 = Mawile

0164 = Meditite

0165 = Medicham

0166 = Swablu

0167 = Altaria

0168 = Wynaut

0169 = Duskull

016A = Dusclops

016B = Roselia

016C = Slakoth

016D = Vigoroth

016E = Slaking

016F = Gulpin

0170 = Swalot

0171 = Tropius

0172 = Whismur

0173 = Loudred

0174 = Exploud

0175 = Clamperl

0176 = Huntail

0177 = Gorebyss

0178 = Absol

0179 = Shuppet

017A = Banette

017B = Seviper

017C = Zangoose

017D = Relicanth

017E = Aron

017F = Lairon

0180 = Aggron

0181 = Castform

0182 = Volbeat

0183 = Illumise

0184 = Lileep

0185 = Cradily

0186 = Anorith

0187 = Armaldo

0188 = Ralts

0189 = Kirlia

018A = Gardevoir

018B = Bagon

018C = Shelgon

018D = Salamence

018E = Beldum

018F = Metang

0190 = Metagross

0191 = Regirock

0192 = Regice

0193 = Registeel

0194 = Kyogre

0195 = Groudon

0196 = Rayquaza

0197 = Latias

0198 = Latios

0199 = Jirachi

019A = Deoxys

019B = Chimecho

00BD = Jumpluff

00BE = Aipom

00BF = Sunkern

00C0 = Sunflora

00C1 = Yanma

00C2 = Wooper

00C3 = Quagsire

00C4 = Espeon

00C5 = Umbreon

00C6 = Murkrow

00C7 = Slowking

