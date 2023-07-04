Pokémon Leaf Green cheats: Full codes list & how to use them
Gotta catch 'em all (with the help of some cheats)!
Whether you’re looking for a particular Pokémon, want to remove random wild battles, or change the game in some other way, you’ll be wanting to activate some Pokémon Leaf Green cheats.
Just like Fire Red, Leaf Green is a remake of the original Pokémon games. It launched back in 2004 on the Game Boy Advance, letting players explore the Kanto region all over again - with all-new graphics and other improvements.
Fast-forward to today and the remake remains popular with collectors as a series classic. This means that cheat codes are still popular and we’re here to let you in on how to use them.
Read on below to find out how to use Pokémon Leaf Green cheats and to check out the full list of codes.
How to use Pokémon Leaf Green cheats
How you use cheats in Pokémon Leaf Green depends on how you’re playing the game. If you’re playing the game as God intended - on the original GBA hardware - you’ll need to use a Gameshark or Action Replay to cheat.
Type in the codes to activate the cheat you wish to use and, hey presto, you’re cheating.
Using a device such as the Gameshark or Action Replay may require you to use a master code before you activate cheats. The master code for Pokémon Leaf Green is as follows:
D8BAE4D9 4864DCE5
A86CDBA5 19BA49B3
Now you’ve entered that master code, you should be able to activate a number of cheats.
If you’re using the Visual Boy Advance emulator to play the game (we won’t tell), follow these steps to cheat in Pokémon Leaf Green:
- First, open up the VBA emulator.
- Now select File, then Open and now choose the Pokémon Emerald ROM.
- Select Cheats and then Cheat list from the VBA menu.
- Select Gameshark.
- Enter your codes of choice
- Select OK twice and you will be back in the game.
Full list of Pokémon Leaf Green cheat codes
Here is the full list of available cheat codes in Pokémon Leaf Green, from catching specific Pokémon to walking through walls.
It’s worth noting that a cheat might not work every time and activating too many at once could crash the game. That’s why it’s always best to save the game before activating any cheat and to turn off any activated cheat once you’ve finished using it.
Rare Candies
820258400044
Walk through walls
509197D3 542975F4
78DA95DF 44018CB4
Unlock all badges
EFCE867D
5403D40D
Enter the code and walk in and out of any building five times to activate it.
Shiny Pokémon
A74320F4 175B5B22
18452A7D DDE55BCC
7FE56658 F483AC73
F8B8373C BAB2B56F
No random battles
A202166EFF00
820255AC0000
Infinite Money
Master Code:
00000554000A
101DC9B00007
830050000000
830050020000
Cheat Code:
82025838104E
8202583AE971
Master Balls
820258400001
It might say 0 in your PC but you have infinite Master Balls.
Catch a trainer’s Pokémon
4D83B1BF E0F5F507
8E883EFF 92E9660D
B6C5368A 08BE8FF4
90B4977C C0151DC2
Press L+R at the same time a few times before throwing your Poké Ball.
Get all three starters at the beginning of the game
83000F9C0000
You will need to turn the code on after picking your first starter, then turn it off and back on again before selecting the next one. Repeat the process for all three and turn it off at the end to keep Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.
Teleport to Legendary Pokémon
Articuno: BC4AFF82 6C4609A2
Mewtwo: A6A339F5 FC0ADC79
Moltres: 23ADAABA A9000BEB
Zapdos: EA5BB107 05E634BB
Nature Modifier Codes
For these, use the code AA3BB0ED 41CD5D95 and then add on the below code for your desired nature. Make sure to do this before entering a battle!
D0E34D66 5796A7D3 = Hardy
D73BC50A 5F47AA0E = Lonely
E485844D 2F24038C = Brave
5EB8DEEE 692ED298 = Adamant
83286B46 6479AA98 = Naughty
35EB915F 08F33974 = Bold
A58F6F1B BFB13FEF = Docile
34027F23 7E7E1599 = Relaxed
CDA2AB99 F89D5BB9 = Impish
D593BF29 E18AAAE5 = Lax
1BC372C9 06B4D17F = Timid
D4950A99 D729D80A = Hasty
93F04759 F95753D9 = Serious
E9EC2CBF A7EDD4A7 = Jolly
56F744B0 37E16732 = Naive
E1EB2109 4480C28D = Modest
A2461E51 304137B6 = Mild
0456554B 66D3AAF9 = Quiet
B05B4CCD A0A1505B = Bashful
909149AB 2DE8726A = Rash
31F62F82 D9A0C100 = Calm
9A41D845 41B93FE6 = Gentle
D47DA721 6C3B9FFC = Sassy
1A15BF1E E72650E4 = Careful
5A7B2626 21ECD183 = Quirky
Catch the Pokémon of your choice in the wild
Master Code:
0000BE99000A
1003DAE60007
Then input the Pokémon encounter code 83007CEE followed by your chosen Pokémon's ID to make it appear in the next wild battle:
0001 = Bulbasaur
0002 = Ivysaur
0003 = Venusaur
0004 = Charmander
0005 = Charmeleon
0006 = Charizard
0007 = Squirtle
0008 = Wartortle
0009 = Blastoise
000A = Caterpie
000B = Metapod
000C = Butterfree
000D = Weedle
000E = Kakuna
000F = Beedrill
0010 = Pidgey
0011 = Pidgeotto
0012 = Pidgeot
0013 = Rattata
0014 = Raticate
0015 = Spearow
0016 = Fearow
0017 = Ekans
0018 = Arbok
0019 = Pikachu
001A = Raichu
001B = Sandshrew
001C = Sandslash
001D = Nidoran
001E = Nidorina
001F = Nidoqueen
0020 = Nidoran
0021 = Nidorino
0022 = Nidoking
0023 = Clefairy
0024 = Clefable
0025 = Vulpix
0026 = Ninetails
0027 = Jigglypuff
0028 = Wigglytuff
0029 = Zubat
002A = Golbat
002B = Oddish
002C = Gloom
002D = Vileplume
002E = Paras
002F = Parasect
0030 = Venonat
0031 = Venomoth
0032 = Diglett
0033 = Dugtrio
0034 = Meowth
0035 = Persian
0036 = Psyduck
0037 = Golduck
0038 = Mankey
0039 = Primeape
003A = Growlithe
003B = Arcanine
003C = Poliwag
003D = Poliwhirl
003E = Poliwrath
003F = Abra
0040 = Kadabra
0041 = Alakazam
0042 = Machop
0043 = Machoke
0044 = Machamp
0045 = Bellsprout
0046 = Weepinbell
0047 = Victreebel
0048 = Tentacool
0049 = Tentacruel
004A = Geodude
004B = Graveler
004C = Golem
004D = Ponyta
004E = Rapidash
004F = Slowpoke
0050 = Slowbro
0051 = Magnemite
0052 = Magneton
0053 = Farfetch’d
0054 = Doduo
0055 = Dudrio
0056 = Seel
0057 = Dewgong
0058 = Grimer
0059 = Muk
005A = Shellder
005B = Cloyster
005C = Gastly
005D = Haunter
005E = Gengar
005F = Onix
0060 = Drowzee
0061 = Hypno
0062 = Krabby
0063 = Kingler
0064 = Voltorb
0065 = Electrode
0066 = Exeggecute
0067 = Exeggutor
0068 = Cubone
0069 = Marowak
006A = Hitmonlee
006B = Hitmonchan
006C = Lickitung
00D6 = Koffing
006E = Weezing
006F = Rhyhorn
0070 = Rhydon
0071 = Chansey
0072 = Tangela
0073 = Kangaskhan
0074 = Horsea
0075 = Seadra
0076 = Goldeen
0077 = Seaking
0078 = Staryu
0079 = Starmie
007A = Mr. Mime
007B = Scyther
007C = Jynx
007D = Electabuzz
007E = Magmar
007F = Pinsir
0080 = Tauros
0081 = Magikarp
0082 = Gyrados
0083 = Lapras
0084 = Ditto
0085 = Eevee
0086 = Vaporeon
0087 = Jolteon
0088 = Flareon
0089 = Porygon
008A = Omanyte
008B = Omastar
008C = Kabuto
008D = Kabutops
008E = Aerodacty
008F = Snorlax
0090 = Articuno
0091 = Zapdos
0092 = Moltres
0093 = Dratini
0094 = Dragonair
0095 = Dragonite
0096 = Mewtwo
0098 = Chikorita
0097 = Mew
0099 = Bayleef
009A = Meganium
009B = Cyndaquil
009C = Quilava
009D = Typhlosion
009E = Totodile
009F = Croconaw
00A0 = Feraligatr
00A1 = Sentret
00A2 = Furret
00A3 = Hoothoot
00A4 = Noctowl
00A5 = Ledyba
00A6 = Ledian
00A7 = Spinarak
00A8 = Ariados
00A9 = Crobat
00AA = Chinchou
00AB = Lanturn
00AC = Pichu
00AD = Cleffa
00AE = Igglybuff
00AF = Togepi
00B0 = Togetic
00B1 = Natu
00B2 = Xatu
00B3 = Mareep
00B4 = Flaaffy
00B5 = Ampharos
00B6 = Bellossom
00B7 = Marill
00B8 = Azumarill
00B9 = Sudowoodo
00BA = Politoed
00BB = Hoppip
00CB = Skiploom
00C8 = Misdreavus
00C9 = Unown
00CA = Wobbuffet
00CB = Girafarig
00CC = Pineco
00CD = Forretress
00CE = Dunsparce
00CF = Gligar
00D0 = Steelix
00D1 = Snubbull
00D2 = Granbull
00D3 = Qwilfish
00D4 = Scizor
00D5 = Shuckle
00D6 = Heracross
00D7 = Sneasel
00D8 = Teddiursa
00D9 = Ursaring
00DA = Slugma
00DB = Magcargo
00DC = Swinub
00DD = Piloswine
00DE = Corsola
00DF = Remoraid
00E0 = Octillery
00E1 = Delibird
00E2 = Mantine
00E3 = Skarmory
00E4 = Houndour
00E5 = Houndoom
00E6 = Kingdra
00E7 = Phanpy
00E8 = Donphan
00E9 = Porygon2
00EA = Stantler
00EB = Smeargle
00EC = Tyrogue
00ED = Hitmontop
00EE = Smoochum
00EF = Elekid
00F0 = Magby
00F1 = Miltank
00F2 = Blissey
00F3 = Raikou
00F4 = Entai
00F5 = Suicune
00F6 = Larvitar
00F7 = Pupitar
00F8 = Tyranitar
00F9 = Lugia
00FA = Ho-oh
00FB = Celebi
0115 = Treecko
0116 = Grovyle
0117 = Sceptile
0118 = Torchic
0119 = Combusken
011A = Blaziken
011B = Mudkip
011C = Marshtomp
011D = Swampert
011E = Poochyena
011F = Mightyena
0120 = Zigzagoon
0121 = Linoone
0122 = Wurmple
0132 = Silcoon
0124 = Beautifly
0125 = Cascoon
0126 = Dustox
0127 = Lotad
0128 = Lombre
0129 = Ludicolo
012A = Seedot
012B = Nuzleaf
012C = Shiftry
012D = Nincada
012E = Ninjask
012F = Shedinja
0130 = Taillow
0131 = Swellow
0132 = Shroomish
0133 = Breloom
0134 = Spinda
0135 = Wingull
0136 = Pelipper
0137 = Surskit
0138 = Masquerain
0139 = Wailmer
013A = Wailord
013B = Skitty
013C = Delcatty
013D = Kecleon
013E = Baltoy
013F = Claydol
0140 = Nosepass
0141 = Torkoal
0142 = Sableye
0143 = Barboach
0144 = Whiscash
0145 = Luvdisc
0146 = Corphish
0147 = Crawdaunt
0148 = Feebas
0149 = Milotic
014A = Carvanha
014B = Sharpedo
014C = Trapinch
014D = Vibrava
014E = Flygon
014F = Makuhita
0150 = Hariyama
0151 = Electrike
0152 = Manectric
0153 = Numel
0154 = Camerupt
0155 = Spheal
0156 = Sealeo
0157 = Walrein
0158 = Cacnea
0159 = Cacturne
015A = Snorunt
015B = Glalie
015C = Lunatone
015D = Solrock
015E = Azurill
015F = Spoink
0160 = Grumpig
0161 = Plusle
0162 = Minun
0163 = Mawile
0164 = Meditite
0165 = Medicham
0166 = Swablu
0167 = Altaria
0168 = Wynaut
0169 = Duskull
016A = Dusclops
016B = Roselia
016C = Slakoth
016D = Vigoroth
016E = Slaking
016F = Gulpin
0170 = Swalot
0171 = Tropius
0172 = Whismur
0173 = Loudred
0174 = Exploud
0175 = Clamperl
0176 = Huntail
0177 = Gorebyss
0178 = Absol
0179 = Shuppet
017A = Banette
017B = Seviper
017C = Zangoose
017D = Relicanth
017E = Aron
017F = Lairon
0180 = Aggron
0181 = Castform
0182 = Volbeat
0183 = Illumise
0184 = Lileep
0185 = Cradily
0186 = Anorith
0187 = Armaldo
0188 = Ralts
0189 = Kirlia
018A = Gardevoir
018B = Bagon
018C = Shelgon
018D = Salamence
018E = Beldum
018F = Metang
0190 = Metagross
0191 = Regirock
0192 = Regice
0193 = Registeel
0194 = Kyogre
0195 = Groudon
0196 = Rayquaza
0197 = Latias
0198 = Latios
0199 = Jirachi
019A = Deoxys
019B = Chimecho
00BD = Jumpluff
00BE = Aipom
00BF = Sunkern
00C0 = Sunflora
00C1 = Yanma
00C2 = Wooper
00C3 = Quagsire
00C4 = Espeon
00C5 = Umbreon
00C6 = Murkrow
00C7 = Slowking
