Shaymin first appeared in the mobile game as part of Pokémon Go Fest 2022 and the Gratitude Pokémon is available right now to find and catch.

Shaymin is back in Pokémon Go and everyone has a chance to catch the mythical Legendary Pokémon in its Land Forme. It’s all a part of the Pokémon Go Sustainability Week and here’s what it all means.

You will need to complete a batch of Special Research but once you do, the Legendary ‘Mon is yours to keep.

Read on below to find out how to catch Shaymin in Pokémon Go and to discover what the Sustainability Week is all about.

How to get Shaymin in Pokémon Go

To catch Shaymin in Pokémon Go, all you need to do is complete the Special Research story Grass and Gratitude. This will be available to complete during the Pokémon Go Sustainability Week.

Complete the tasks set by Professor Willow in time and you will encounter Shaymin’s Land Forme.

The Shaymin Special Research is free to complete for everyone. If you managed to catch Shaymin during the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event, you will still be able to take part in this Special Research and have a chance to encounter Shaymin once more.

The Grass and Gratitude Special Research event began on Thursday 20th April at 10am and should last until the Sustainability Week event comes to an end.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Pokémon Go Sustainability Week?

The Pokémon Go Sustainability Week start time was 10am on Thursday 20th April 2023, and its end date is scheduled for Wednesday 26th April 2023 at 8pm UK time.

During this event, not only will the Shaymin Special Research be open to complete, but Bounsweet is making its Pokémon Go debut! This means Bounsweet, Steenee (evolves with 25 Bounsweet Candy), and Tsareena (evolves with 100 Bounsweet Candy) are now all in the game.

During the event, the following Pokémon will appear more frequently (shinies if you’re lucky!):

Squirtle

Shellder

Wailmer

Drilbur

Cottonee

Petilil

Dwebble

Foongus

Froakie

Larvitar

Binacle

Bounsweet

Cherubi, Drilbur, and Bounsweet will hatch from 7km Eggs during the week-long event, too. Other Timed Research is available during the event, including research tasks to unlock encounters with Drilbur, Trubbish, and Bounsweet.

But wait, there’s more. Field Research task encounters are part of the event, too. Complete selected Field Research tasks to unlock an encounter with Drilbur. They really want us to get hold of this guy.

More like this

Along with all of the above, various Event Bonuses are also taking place during the Sustainability Week event. These are as follows:

Distance is halved to earn hearts with your Buddy Pokémon

Ultra Buddies and higher bring you more souvenirs

Your Buddy Pokémon will stay with you on the map for longer than normal after being fed

Great Buddies and higher bring you leaf-wrapped gifts more frequently More of these gifts will contain Berries — perhaps even a Silver Pinap Berry!



Last but not least, three new avatar items are available to purchase during the event, which you can see in the image above. These items are the Bounsweet Hat, Steenee Shirt, and Tsareena Boots.

Read more on Pokémon:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.