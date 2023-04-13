Pokémon Go’s Remote Raid Passes allow you to take part in all the fun of nearby Raids from the comfort of your own home or wherever you happen to be. You can also be invited by Trainers to take part in Raid Battles internationally.

Pokémon Go saw an update on Thursday 6th April that changes how Remote Raid Passes work and how much they cost. Previously, Remote Raid Passes have had certain limitations placed on them, so make sure to read on to learn everything you need to know about the new update.

Whilst being famous since its 2016 release for getting people out and about, connecting with others and visiting places they’ve never been to, that isn’t always practical or accessible. You wouldn’t want to miss out just because you’re as sick as a dog with the flu, would you?

Jokes aside, for those of us with mobility issues or who live in very remote areas, it offers a great way to stay involved in all the Pokémon Go hype! Read on to learn about the changes.

What’s changed with Remote Raid Passes in Pokémon Go?

The Pokémon Go update limits you to using only five Remote Raid Passes a day, as of Thursday 6th April, with the potential to see that number increase when used for special events.

In normal usage, however, you will have to sit tight after your fifth Remote Raid of the day, and wait until the next day to use your Remote Raid Passes again.

Remote Raid Passes have also seen a price increase, with it now costing 195 PokéCoins for one Remote Raid Pass and 525 PokéCoins for three Remote Raid Passes.

Previously, Remote Raid Passes used to only cost 100 PokéCoins for a single pass and 300 PokéCoins for a triple. A pain in the pass, indeed!

How to get Remote Raid Passes in Pokémon Go

As well as buying them from the in-app store, you can also earn Remote Raid Passes through the Research Breakthrough reward pool.

This requires you to collect stamps by completing field research tasks. If you earn at least one stamp on seven different days, there's a chance you'll be rewarded with a Remote Raid Pass.

However, you can still only carry three Remote Raid Passes in your inventory, so if you are maxed out for passes, you will earn a Premium Battle Pass instead. Nice!

As said, they are still available for purchase, but with the aforementioned price increase. So, you may find yourself grinding more than you might have done in the past. Better get out there in the field if you can!

