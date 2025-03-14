So, is there any truth to these rumours? We're here to tell you everything you need to know.

Is a new Lara Croft Fortnite skin coming?

It hasn't been confirmed by Epic Games, but according to leaks, there is a new Lara Croft skin coming to Fortnite.

Posted to Twitter by reputable leaker ShiinaBR, there is an upcoming Lara Croft collab on the way, due to hit the Item Shop on 14th March.

This will introduce a bundle containing a Lara Croft skin as well as a new pickaxe, back bling, wrap and emote, for the price of 2,200 V-Bucks.

The skin will reportedly be based on her outfit in 2003's Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness, and will be purchasable individually for 1,500 V-Bucks.

In addition to the Lara Croft skin, you'll be able to purchase her Jeep Wrangler Rubicon as a Rocket Racing skin for 2,200 V-Bucks.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When was Lara Croft last in Fortnite?

This new Lara Croft skin will not be the first time the Tomb Raider protagonist has found herself in Fortnite.

Back in 2021's Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, a different Lara Croft skin was added to the game.

Unfortunately, if you missed that skin the first time around, it hasn't been available to obtain since then.

While battle pass skins can now show up in the Item Shop at a later date, this only applies to skins introduced from Chapter 5 Season 4 onwards, meaning this Lara Croft skin will likely remain unobtainable.

So, if you're a Tomb Raider fan desperate to get your hands on a Lara Croft skin, fingers crossed that these leaks turn out to be true.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.