How to craft a composter in Minecraft – and how to use one

If you are a regular player of Minecraft then you know better than anyone how many different things there are to do in the game – including making yourself your very own composter!

While there are certain things that are really fiddly in Minecraft, making a composter is actually a simple thing to do and won’t take you too much time.

A composter is used to convert food and plant material into bone meal, which you can then collect and add to your inventory. You can use the bone meal as a fertilizer for most plants and craft ingredients for dyes.

So, for all we know about crafting composters in Minecraft, and what materials you will need to do it, here are the details.

How to make a composter in Minecraft

To make a composter, you will need to place seven wooden slabs of any type in a U shape on a Crafting table. Here are the materials that you will need to gather including, the size of the crafting table you will need to use.

7 wooden slabs

3×3 crafting table

Now you will need to set them out in the crafting table in this order:

Place the seven bits of wood onto the grid around the outside so that they form a U shape.

The middle square should now be blank, along with the second box in the top row.

Once they are in there the composter should appear and all you need to do is to add it to your inventory.

Note: Composters can also spawn in all villages.

And that’s it, you have yourself a shiny new composter, but what can you do with it?

How to use a composter in Minecraft

The composter is used to create bone meal. For a full list of the items and whether you can add compost take a look at the Minecraft Gamepedia.

First of all, you need to decide where to put it, so find a good spot, aim the pointer at it and then select it from your inventory to place it. Once you have done that, you need to add a compostable item to it so it can do its thing and make you some bone meal. You will know when you have added some successfully as you will see green particles appear in the base of the composter.

You need to have seven layers in there to get to composting, so fill it up and, once you have done that, the bone meal will pop out of the composter and you can collect it. Then just add it to your inventory and job done!

