Mark Wright added to FIFA 21 – as the worst rated player

Good news for Mark Wright! The reality star turned professional footballer has been added to FIFA 21 after he signed for Crawley Town as a left-back. But unfortunately for Mark, who recently made a BBC documentary about his footballing dreams, that is where the good news ends…

Advertisement

As fans of the FIFA games know, players are given a ranking out of 100 as to how good they are. It combines all their skills and their fitness to give a number, and now that Mark has been added to the game he has a score of his own.

If you were wondering how many people rank lower than him, it’s a pretty short list. There’s literally nobody on it.

Yep, Mark is now in the unfortunate position of being declared the worst player in FIFA 21 with a measly score of 47. To be fair to Mr Wright, he is not the only person with a score of 47 as there are another five players who scored the same – including Oldham’s Ben Hough, but he is only 17 years old.

Someone like Ben will grow into the game and improve as the years go on, but at 34, it seems likely that 47 will be a peak score for Mark, and if he continues playing it could even drop lower. In case you were wondering, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the top-ranked player with an impressive score of 92/100.

Mark Wright joined Crawley Town, currently 14th in League 2, late last year and it would be fair to say he has not got off to the best of starts. He has only played twice, once after coming off the bench late in the game, and he has been sidelined with an injury ever since.

He did play football previously for Tottenham as captain of the youth team, but his life went in a different direction as he went on to become a reality star in The Only Way is Essex.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the Crawley games going forward and we’ll see how Mark does. If he gets the chance to play again maybe he could make it to 48/100?

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for the full set of TV listings? Check out our TV Guide.