A large part of the reason why is the ability it has to reinvent itself to a degree when needed, and we have just had a massive update that gives us a whole new thing to focus on when playing - challenges, titles and a new form of progression.

League of Legends (abbreviated to LoL, but it's not a comedy game) is a multiplayer online battle arena that first launched all the way back in 2009 - but we are nearly halfway through 2022 now and the game remains as popular as ever.

Through challenges, you can now earn titles, and there are a lot of them to get through so, without further ado, here is all you need to know about titles and challenges in League of Legends.

What are titles in League of Legends?

Titles in League of Legends are essentially little nicknames, such as Dragonmaster, that you have to earn.

They appear under your Summoner Name on your Summoner Token, allowing other players to know that you're proficient in that particular thing. If you've earned more than one title, you get to choose which one is displayed.

How to get titles in League of Legends

If you want to get a title in League of Legends, you'll have to work your way through the relevant challenges to get it. This new form of progression was added to LoL in a recent update.

The aim of the game here is to level up challenges to specific tiers - doing so will reward you with a title. You can take your pick of which challenge to undertake, from a variety of options in the new Challenges menu (see below), so you do get some freedom with it.

League of Legends challenges explained

As mentioned, there were 300 challenges added in the patch that brought them into the game, and there is a huge variety of different things to do amongst them.

You'll see a new Challenges tab on your profile that is dedicated purely to these new mini tasks, and you will also spot a big crystal that will show you how you are doing. Your score increases each time that you level up a challenge, and your crystal quality evolves from Iron all the way up to Challenger (via things like Silver).

There are five bars beneath your crystal that you will want to keep an eye on too, and they represent the categories of challenges. Those categories can also be levelled up, with specific in-game actions helping you progress, and they have been described like so:

Imagination:

Modes and innovative plays make this category the home for those who dare to dream

Bad Medicine: Kill enemies recently healed by a heal pack in ARAM

Wave Goodbye: Kill 20 minions within 3 Seconds

Expertise:

Skillfully crushing your opponents is the way to earn big in this category

Unkillable Demon King: Win games without dying

Flame Horizon: Win games with 100 or more CS than your opponent

Teamwork & Strategy:

Working together with your team to dominate the Rift is the focus here

Soul Sweep: Claim Dragon Souls 4 - 0

Team Diff: Score aces between minion spawn and 15 minutes

Veterancy:

Putting up big lifetime numbers in kills, gold earned, and other stats will help boost this bucket

PENTAKIIIIIIIIL!!: Get Pentakills

Multi-Weapon Master: Win with different Mythic Items

Collection:

It's in the name. Collecting cosmetics and engaging in loot fills the bars here

Icon of the Rift: Obtain Summoner Icons

Spice of Life: Obtain Champions

Whichever play style you choose to adopt, there is probably a challenge (or several) associated with it, allowing you to gradually work your way towards unlocking a title and impressing anyone that sees it.

