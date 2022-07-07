There are a lot of them in the game (a lot might be an understatement) and working out who's the best of the bunch can be challenging.

League of Legends first launched back in 2009 and now, 13 years later, it continues to be popular but for newcomers, but you could well find the amount of champions in the game to be a tad overwhelming.

We've chosen who we think is the strongest League of Legends champion below, as well as giving you the name of every single one in the game right now!

How many champions are there in League of Legends?

Anyone that plays League of Legends knows that there are no shortage of champions in the game – and now there are over 150 of them with that list continuing to grow!

That's right, folks. There are more than 150 League of Legends champions to choose from, so picking a character can get quite complicated.

Who is the best champion in League of Legends?

There are cases to be made for many of the champions but for our money, the cream of the crop here is Garen – The Might of Demacia!

He's a tank (which should say a lot on its own) but his health regenerates fast, his defensive skills are high and he is capable of dealing a heck of a lot of damage!

Full list of League of Legends champions

There are many (and we do mean many) champions in League of Legends – and here is the very long list of them all!

Aatrox the Darkin Blade

Ahri the Nine-Tailed Fox

Akali the Rogue Assassin

Akshan the Rogue Sentinel

Alistar the Minotaur

Amumu the Sad Mummy

Anivia the Cryophoenix

Annie the Dark Child

Aphelios the Weapon of the Faithful

Ashe the Frost Archer

Aurelion The Star Forger

Azir the Emperor of the Sands

Bard the Wandering Caretaker

Bel'Veth The Empress of the Void Slayer

Blitzcrank the Great Steam Golem

Brand the Burning Vengeance

Braum the Heart of the Freljord

Caitlyn the Sheriff of Piltover

Camille the Steel Shadow

Cassiopeia the Serpent's Embrace

Cho'Gath the Terror of the Void

Corki the Daring Bombardier Marksman

Darius the Hand of Noxus Fighter

Diana Scorn of the Moon Slayer

Dr. Mundo the Madman of Zaun

Draven the Glorious Executioner

Ekko the Boy Who Shattered Time

Elise the Spider Queen

Evelynn Agony's Embrace

Ezreal the Prodigal Explorer

Fiddlesticks the Ancient Fear

Fiora the Grand Duelist

Fizz the Tidal Trickster

Galio the Colossus Tank

Gangplank the Saltwater Scourge

Garen The Might of Demacia

Gnar the Missing Link

Gragas the Rabble Rouser

Graves the Outlaw

Gwen The Hallowed Seamstress

Hecarim the Shadow of War

Heimerdinger the Revered Inventor Specialist

Illaoi the Kraken Priestess

Irelia the Blade Dancer Fighter

Ivern the Green Father

Janna the Storm's Fury

Jarvan IV the Exemplar of Demacia

Jax Grandmaster at Arms

Jayce the Defender of Tomorrow

Jhin the Virtuoso

Jinx the Loose Cannon

Kai'Sa Daughter of the Void

Kalista the Spear of Vengeance

Karma the Enlightened One

Karthus the Deathsinger

Kassadin the Void Walker

Katarina the Sinister Blade

Kayle the Righteous

Kayn the Shadow Reaper

Kennen the Heart of the Tempest

Kha'Zix the Voidreaver

Kindred The Eternal Hunters

Kled the Cantankerous Cavalier

Kog'Maw the Mouth of the Abyss

LeBlanc the Deceiver

Lee Sin the Blind Monk

Leona the Radiant Dawn

Lillia the Bashful Bloom

Lissandra the Ice Witch

Lucian the Purifier

Lulu the Fae

Lux the Lady of Luminosity

Malphite Shard of the Monolith

Malzahar the Prophet of the Void

Maokai the Twisted Treant

Master Yi the Wuju Bladesman

Miss Fortune the Bounty Hunter

Mordekaiser the Iron Revenant

Morgana the Fallen

Nami the Tidecaller Controller

Nasus the Curator of the Sands

Nautilus the Titan of the Depths

Neeko the Curious Chameleon

Nidalee the Bestial Huntress

Nocturne the Eternal Nightmare

Nunu & Willump the Boy and His Yeti Tank

Olaf the Berserker

Orianna the Lady of Clockwork

Ornn The Fire Below the Mountain

Pantheon the Unbreakable Spear

Poppy Keeper of the Hammer

Pyke the Bloodharbor Ripper

Qiyana Empress of the Elements

Quinn Demacia's Wings

Rakan The Charmer Controller

Rammus the Armordillo

Rek'Sai the Void Burrower

Rell the Iron Maiden

Renata the Chem-Baroness

Renekton the Butcher of the Sands

Rengar the Pridestalker

Riven the Exile

Rumble the Mechanized Menace

Ryze the Rune Mage

Samira the Desert Rose

Sejuani Fury of the North

Senna the Redeemer

Seraphine the Starry-Eyed Songstress

Sett the Boss

Shaco the Demon Jester Slayer

Shen the Eye of Twilight Tank

Shyvana the Half-Dragon Fighter

Singed the Mad Chemist

Sion The Undead Juggernaut

Sivir the Battle Mistress Marksman

Skarner the Crystal Vanguard

Sona Maven of the Strings

Soraka the Starchild

Swain the Noxian Grand General

Sylas the Unshackled

Syndra the Dark Sovereign

Tahm Kench The River King

Taliyah the Stoneweaver

Talon the Blade's Shadow

Taric the Shield of Valoran

Teemo the Swift Scout

Thresh the Chain Warden

Tristana the Yordle

Trundle the Troll King

Tryndamere the Barbarian King

Twisted Fate the Card Master

Twitch the Plague Rat

Udyr the Spirit Walker

Urgot the Dreadnought Fighter

Varus the Arrow of Retribution

Vayne the Night Hunter Marksman

Veigar the Tiny Master of Evil Mage

Vel'Koz the Eye of the Void

Vex the Gloomist

Vi the Piltover Enforcer

Viego The Ruined King

Viktor the Machine Herald

Vladimir the Crimson Reaper

Volibear the Relentless Storm

Warwick the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun

Wukong the Monkey King

Xayah the Rebel

Xerath the Magus Ascendant

Xin Zhao the Seneschal of Demacia

Yasuo the Unforgiven Slaye

Yone the Unforgotten Slayer

Yorick Shepherd of Souls

Yuumi the Magical Cat

Zac the Secret Weapon

Zed the Master of Shadows

Zeri The Spark of Zaun

Ziggs the Hexplosives Expert

Zilean the Chronokeeper

Zoe the Aspect of Twilight

Zyra Rise of the Thorns

