League of Legends champions: How many characters are there & who's the best?
Who's the best of the best in League of Legends?
League of Legends first launched back in 2009 and now, 13 years later, it continues to be popular but for newcomers, but you could well find the amount of champions in the game to be a tad overwhelming.
There are a lot of them in the game (a lot might be an understatement) and working out who's the best of the bunch can be challenging.
We've chosen who we think is the strongest League of Legends champion below, as well as giving you the name of every single one in the game right now!
How many champions are there in League of Legends?
Anyone that plays League of Legends knows that there are no shortage of champions in the game – and now there are over 150 of them with that list continuing to grow!
That's right, folks. There are more than 150 League of Legends champions to choose from, so picking a character can get quite complicated.
Who is the best champion in League of Legends?
There are cases to be made for many of the champions but for our money, the cream of the crop here is Garen – The Might of Demacia!
He's a tank (which should say a lot on its own) but his health regenerates fast, his defensive skills are high and he is capable of dealing a heck of a lot of damage!
Full list of League of Legends champions
There are many (and we do mean many) champions in League of Legends – and here is the very long list of them all!
- Aatrox the Darkin Blade
- Ahri the Nine-Tailed Fox
- Akali the Rogue Assassin
- Akshan the Rogue Sentinel
- Alistar the Minotaur
- Amumu the Sad Mummy
- Anivia the Cryophoenix
- Annie the Dark Child
- Aphelios the Weapon of the Faithful
- Ashe the Frost Archer
- Aurelion The Star Forger
- Azir the Emperor of the Sands
- Bard the Wandering Caretaker
- Bel'Veth The Empress of the Void Slayer
- Blitzcrank the Great Steam Golem
- Brand the Burning Vengeance
- Braum the Heart of the Freljord
- Caitlyn the Sheriff of Piltover
- Camille the Steel Shadow
- Cassiopeia the Serpent's Embrace
- Cho'Gath the Terror of the Void
- Corki the Daring Bombardier Marksman
- Darius the Hand of Noxus Fighter
- Diana Scorn of the Moon Slayer
- Dr. Mundo the Madman of Zaun
- Draven the Glorious Executioner
- Ekko the Boy Who Shattered Time
- Elise the Spider Queen
- Evelynn Agony's Embrace
- Ezreal the Prodigal Explorer
- Fiddlesticks the Ancient Fear
- Fiora the Grand Duelist
- Fizz the Tidal Trickster
- Galio the Colossus Tank
- Gangplank the Saltwater Scourge
- Garen The Might of Demacia
- Gnar the Missing Link
- Gragas the Rabble Rouser
- Graves the Outlaw
- Gwen The Hallowed Seamstress
- Hecarim the Shadow of War
- Heimerdinger the Revered Inventor Specialist
- Illaoi the Kraken Priestess
- Irelia the Blade Dancer Fighter
- Ivern the Green Father
- Janna the Storm's Fury
- Jarvan IV the Exemplar of Demacia
- Jax Grandmaster at Arms
- Jayce the Defender of Tomorrow
- Jhin the Virtuoso
- Jinx the Loose Cannon
- Kai'Sa Daughter of the Void
- Kalista the Spear of Vengeance
- Karma the Enlightened One
- Karthus the Deathsinger
- Kassadin the Void Walker
- Katarina the Sinister Blade
- Kayle the Righteous
- Kayn the Shadow Reaper
- Kennen the Heart of the Tempest
- Kha'Zix the Voidreaver
- Kindred The Eternal Hunters
- Kled the Cantankerous Cavalier
- Kog'Maw the Mouth of the Abyss
- LeBlanc the Deceiver
- Lee Sin the Blind Monk
- Leona the Radiant Dawn
- Lillia the Bashful Bloom
- Lissandra the Ice Witch
- Lucian the Purifier
- Lulu the Fae
- Lux the Lady of Luminosity
- Malphite Shard of the Monolith
- Malzahar the Prophet of the Void
- Maokai the Twisted Treant
- Master Yi the Wuju Bladesman
- Miss Fortune the Bounty Hunter
- Mordekaiser the Iron Revenant
- Morgana the Fallen
- Nami the Tidecaller Controller
- Nasus the Curator of the Sands
- Nautilus the Titan of the Depths
- Neeko the Curious Chameleon
- Nidalee the Bestial Huntress
- Nocturne the Eternal Nightmare
- Nunu & Willump the Boy and His Yeti Tank
- Olaf the Berserker
- Orianna the Lady of Clockwork
- Ornn The Fire Below the Mountain
- Pantheon the Unbreakable Spear
- Poppy Keeper of the Hammer
- Pyke the Bloodharbor Ripper
- Qiyana Empress of the Elements
- Quinn Demacia's Wings
- Rakan The Charmer Controller
- Rammus the Armordillo
- Rek'Sai the Void Burrower
- Rell the Iron Maiden
- Renata the Chem-Baroness
- Renekton the Butcher of the Sands
- Rengar the Pridestalker
- Riven the Exile
- Rumble the Mechanized Menace
- Ryze the Rune Mage
- Samira the Desert Rose
- Sejuani Fury of the North
- Senna the Redeemer
- Seraphine the Starry-Eyed Songstress
- Sett the Boss
- Shaco the Demon Jester Slayer
- Shen the Eye of Twilight Tank
- Shyvana the Half-Dragon Fighter
- Singed the Mad Chemist
- Sion The Undead Juggernaut
- Sivir the Battle Mistress Marksman
- Skarner the Crystal Vanguard
- Sona Maven of the Strings
- Soraka the Starchild
- Swain the Noxian Grand General
- Sylas the Unshackled
- Syndra the Dark Sovereign
- Tahm Kench The River King
- Taliyah the Stoneweaver
- Talon the Blade's Shadow
- Taric the Shield of Valoran
- Teemo the Swift Scout
- Thresh the Chain Warden
- Tristana the Yordle
- Trundle the Troll King
- Tryndamere the Barbarian King
- Twisted Fate the Card Master
- Twitch the Plague Rat
- Udyr the Spirit Walker
- Urgot the Dreadnought Fighter
- Varus the Arrow of Retribution
- Vayne the Night Hunter Marksman
- Veigar the Tiny Master of Evil Mage
- Vel'Koz the Eye of the Void
- Vex the Gloomist
- Vi the Piltover Enforcer
- Viego The Ruined King
- Viktor the Machine Herald
- Vladimir the Crimson Reaper
- Volibear the Relentless Storm
- Warwick the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun
- Wukong the Monkey King
- Xayah the Rebel
- Xerath the Magus Ascendant
- Xin Zhao the Seneschal of Demacia
- Yasuo the Unforgiven Slaye
- Yone the Unforgotten Slayer
- Yorick Shepherd of Souls
- Yuumi the Magical Cat
- Zac the Secret Weapon
- Zed the Master of Shadows
- Zeri The Spark of Zaun
- Ziggs the Hexplosives Expert
- Zilean the Chronokeeper
- Zoe the Aspect of Twilight
- Zyra Rise of the Thorns
