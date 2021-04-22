Roze has been something of a problem skin for many in Call of Duty: Warzone, and has often been referred to as a ‘pay to win skin’. The reason for this? Well, the skin is such a dark black that it is almost impossible to see in certain darker areas of the map.

A lot of the game’s fans have been calling for a change here for some time and now, with the launch of Call of Duty season 3, our wish has finally been granted.

A new version of the skin is on the way and while it is still a dark one, great for stalking enemies while hiding in the shadows, it has been lightened so it is no longer a skin to use to almost guarantee yourself a victory – so a change we welcome then!

There’s a lot going on in the Call of Duty world at the moment with the destruction of Verdansk and the new map that will follow, but if you want to know how to get your hands on the new Roze skin, here are the details you need.

How to unlock the new Roze skin in Call of Duty: Warzone

You can currently pick up the Roze Operator Bundle from the Warzone Item Store. But if you already have Roze and you want to upgrade to the new version, there are a couple of things that you need to do:

In Warzone, pick up three weapons with Roze as your Allegiance Operator.

Blind enemies two times using a Flash Grenade with Roze as your Allegiance Operator.

If you have already done this and you want the updated skin when it goes live, then you will be pleased to know that there isn’t much you need to do – in fact, you don’t have to do anything! The skin will automatically update when it launches in season 3, so just sit back and you will have the new version before you know it!

How different is the new Roze skin in Call of Duty: Warzone?

The short answer? Not very. If you were expecting a radical overhaul to the design then you may be left feeling disappointed, as the new skin doesn’t look too different from the version that came before.

We do now have an image of the new design thanks to Dexerto and as you will see the only change is that the skin has been lightened somewhat, so that it is not quite the super shadow weapon that it was previously.

So while this is not a huge change, it is a welcome one that should even up the playing field a tad – something that we always support.

We’ll be sure to bring you more Call of Duty: Warzone news as we see it. And it shouldn’t be in short supply, considering that the Destruction of Verdansk event is still going on!

