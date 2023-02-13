You might also be curious as to whether or not platonic relationships can alter, depending on the decisions you make as you progress through the game's vast story and many side quests.

If you're playing Hogwarts Legacy for the first time, you might be wondering if romance can bloom in the magical school corridors.

We'll answer both these questions below! But don't hold your breath if you're hoping for a beefy list of relationship options in the game.

Does Hogwarts Legacy have romance?

Unfortunately for all you romantics, Hogwarts Legacy does not have romance. The game does not venture into the realm of young love. In a conversation with with GamePro, narrative lead Moira Squier said the following about the subject:

"We made a conscious decision not to [have romance]... There is no way to do it well, after all you are the protagonist in the game and you can be anyone. We want you to be able to be whoever you want... That would be too difficult to manage [with romance]."

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

So if you're looking for a way to juggle relationships, schoolwork, and fighting the forces of evil (as Harry Potter did), we're afraid that's not possible.

However, that doesn't mean your platonic relationships don't need looking after. We'll talk about those below.

What are Relationship Lines in Hogwarts Legacy?

Throughout the game, there are certain companion characters that are more prominent than others. These characters are tied to Relationship Lines - progressing through these side quests successfully can reward you with XP, spells, items and other useful things.

Once you befriend one of these special companion characters, their Relationship Line will be unlocked. These are purely platonic relationships but they will allow you to learn more about these characters.

The three characters that have Relationship Line side quests are Sebastian Sallow, Poppy Sweeting and Natsai Onai. Have fun making friends!

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.