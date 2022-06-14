High on Life release date latest: Trailer and news on the Justin Roiland game

The basic plot? Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It’s up to you to rescue and partner with charismatic talking guns, take down Garmantuous and his gang, and save the world! Yeah, that old story…

If you’ve ever watched frenzied sci-fi TV ‘toon comedy Rick & Morty, you might know what to expect from its co-creator (and main voice) Justin Roiland. And if you’ve played the previous title from his Squanch Games company, Trover Saves the Universe, you’ll certainly be ready for the craziness that is lurking within his latest, High on Life.

“I wanted to make games that I wanted to play, and that was the spark that sort of lit the fire of Squanch Games.” Roiland says in a press release. “Then we shipped Trover, we shipped Accounting+, and now we’re on this absolute dream game that we were kind of building towards this whole time.”

When is the High on Life release date?

The High on Life release date will occur in October 2022, but the developers have not confirmed an exact date yet. When that happens, we’ll be sure to update this page.

Can you pre-order High on Life?

Not yet! Pre-orders for High on Life have not opened at this point. Feeling sad about that? As Rick might say, “You don’t get to tell anyone what’s sad. You’re like a one-man Mount Sadmore.”

However, there is good news: the High on Life game will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass, so you can subscribe to that service (if you haven’t already) to get the game when it comes out.

Which consoles and platforms can play High on Life?

High on Life will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Sounds like you’re out of luck if you wanted to play it on PS4, PS5 or Nintendo Switch, then, with this one sticking to Microsoft’s ecosystem for now.

High on Life gameplay and story details

Here’s the official description of High on Life, which includes some details about the gameplay and what to expect from the story:

“Bounty hunters will travel between planets during their adventure, visiting memorable locations like a dense and dangerous jungle, a city built deep inside an asteroid, and a variety of other dynamic and changing worlds.

“Players will run into dangerous local wildlife, help a bunch of alien weirdos, and test their mettle against a variety of Hunter Challenges. And you’ll never be alone because your guns talk!”

Is there a High on Life trailer?

(Burp)… Sorry, yes, there is a High on Life trailer. Throw your eyes towards this and prepare yourself for the High on Life release date in October 2022.

