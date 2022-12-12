Like Rick and Morty before it, High on Life will have an energetic voice cast bringing this interstellar absurdity to life. Of course this includes Roiland himself. Adding his own voice to his work is an artistic flourish we've come to expect, and we wouldn't want it any other way.

It's almost time to take a journey through time and space (to paraphrase The Mighty Boosh), because Justin Roiland's High on Life is released tomorrow on Xbox and PC. It isn't the Rick and Morty creator's first foray into gaming, but it's his most ambitious interactive project to date. And with talking guns and aliens getting high via human smoke, it's on brand.

Keep reading to see the whole cast. We're going to share the complete list, then a few tidbits of info regarding where you might have seen (or heard) them.

Full cast list of High on Life voice actors

Ahead of the game's release, the following actors have been confirmed among the High on Life cast (not all of them have character names yet though):

Justin Roiland – plays Kenny

– plays Kenny Michael Cusack – plays Knifey

– plays Knifey JB Smoove – plays Gus

– plays Gus Betsy Sodaro – plays Sweezy

– plays Sweezy Tim Robinson – plays Creature

– plays Creature Laura Silverman – plays Lizzie

– plays Lizzie Dave Herman – plays Gene

– plays Gene Kevin McDonald

Maria Bamford

Nolan North

Thomas Middleditch

Jennifer Hale

Tara Strong

We'll be sure to update this page with the full list of voice actors, from the game's end credits, once we're allowed to share it.

Where do you recognise the High on Life voice actors from?

From left to right: JB Smoove, Michael Cusack, Betsy Sodaro and Tim Robinson. Images via Getty: Gilbert Flores, Craig Barritt / Stringer / NBC

We'll start with Justin Roiland himself (pictured at the top of this page with his character Kenny), the mastermind behind the whole project. His voice has become stitched into the social fabric over the past decade, voicing both Rick and Morty in their show. You'll also have heard his voice in many other animated shows – Solar Opposites, Adventure Time, Gravity Falls, and Fish Hooks.

JB Smoove voices Gus, and his name is more associated with live TV than animation, but with comedy chops like his we're sure he'll be great. He had a long stint on Saturday Night Live, before appearing in huge sitcoms like Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Millers. Marvel fans might know him as Julius Dell in the last two Spider-Man films. He also appeared in the Blockbuster series on Netflix recently.

Michael Cusack voices Knifey. Cusack is a regular on the animated scene, having notably written, directed and starred in the series Smiling Friends. He also worked on an Australian-themed Rick and Morty parody short called Bushworld Adventures, which seems to have put him on the radar of Roiland and co.

More like this

Betsy Sodaro voices Sweezy and you may recognise her from such projects as The To-Do List, Hubie Halloween, Disjointed, Monsters University, Trolls World Tour, Valley Girl and the American version of Ghosts.

Tim Robinson is another Saturday Night Live alumni, who is no stranger to animation. He's lent his voice to Star Trek: Lower Decks, Solar Opposites, and Middlemost Post - among many others. He's also the star of the Netflix sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

We don't know who Thomas Middleditch is playing, but you'll know him from Silicon Valley. He also appeared in Zombieland 2, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the Roiland project Solar Opposites. Check out Middleditch and Schwartz on Netflix to see him at the height of his comedy powers.

Finally, gamers will have heard the voices of Nolan North and Jennifer Hale at least somewhere. North has appeared as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series, as well as Deadpool in many different titles.

Jennifer Hale has voiced both Naomi Hunter and Emma Emmerich in Metal Gear Solid, as well as starring in other huge franchises like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Mass Effect and Bioshock. A vocal rock star like her only makes us more excited to play High on Life!

