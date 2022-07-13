As the official announcement put it, "In this third instalment of the Bayonetta series, the unstoppable Umbra Witch must join forces with some familiar faces, as well as the mysterious Viola and a multitude of other Bayonettas to stop human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc."

Nintendo has confirmed the Bayonetta 3 release date, putting to bed years of rumours and giving fans a firm idea of when to expect the witchy new game.

Sounds intriguing, right? Read on to discover the essential information about the game, starting with that freshly revealed Bayonetta 3 release date.

When is the Bayonetta 3 release date?

The Bayonetta 3 release date is 28th October 2022, Nintendo has confirmed.

From that date, players will be able to jump into the new game. There will also be a special Trinity Masquerade Edition, launching on the same day, a 200-page art book and some other goodies.

Can I pre-order Bayonetta 3?

You can pre-order Bayonetta 3 now via the official Nintendo website, which lists the official Bayonetta 3 price as £49.99.

If you wanted that fancy special edition version, you'll have to wait a little longer – orders aren't available for that one yet.

Which consoles and platforms can play Bayonetta 3?

There's no prizes for guessing this one: Bayonetta 3 will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

There's no chance you'll be playing this on PlayStation, Xbox, PC or mobile, with the Switch being the only place to play Bayonetta 3.

Bayonetta 3 gameplay and story details

Hinting at what the gameplay will be like this time out, Nintendo said in the announcement, "Players will make use of Bayonetta’s wicked weapons and powerful new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp and slam enemies with exciting over-the-top combos and demonic powers."

In terms of the story, this time players will have to "help Bayonetta, the baddest witch around, battle an evil that’s bent on plunging humanity into the depths of chaos."

There will also be another playable character named Viola. Per Nintendo, "players will also control the feisty witch-in-training Viola who is ready to unleash hell on the Homunculi with her sword and her capricious companion, the feline demon Cheshire."

Nintendo also promises that you will get to meet "a veritable coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last, while fighting through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China and beyond!"

Is there a Bayonetta 3 trailer?

There is indeed a nice new trailer for Bayonetta 3. Take a look below to check it out, passing the time nicely until that long-awaited Bayonetta 3 release date arrives on 28th October.

