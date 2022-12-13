This is a fair question, considering that lots of games these days have a multiplayer element — from competitive online modes to couch co-op experiences, there are many different ways that developers can bring us together at this point.

Now that High on Life is out in the world, you can try the game for yourself on Xbox Game Pass across PC and Xbox consoles. But you might be wondering if you will be playing the game alone. Are there any multiplayer games on offer?

So, what about High on Life? Is it strictly a solo affair, or is there more you can do? Keep on reading and we'll let you know.

Does High on Life have multiplayer?

High on Life does not have multiplayer, we can now confirm. The game, at least in its initial incarnation, is purely designed as a single-player experience.

The game feels like a classic solo shooter game in a lot of ways. Once you've got through the tutorial content, you'll be sent on a series of bounty-hunting missions to take out alien targets for the good of mankind. You won't be fully alone, though — all your weapons will talk to you throughout the game, so it'll never get too quiet.

Read more about High on Life:

Is there a multiplayer game like High on Life?

If you're looking for a game that is like High on Life but with the addition of multiplayer, we'd heartily recommend Journey to the Savage Planet.

Developed by Typhoon Studios and initially launched in 2020, Journey to the Savage Planet is a sci-fi shooter game featuring a colourful planet to explore, with lots of puzzles to solve and varied enemies to battle, and it also has its own brand of quirky humour. It's not quite as in-your-face as High on Life when it comes to delivering jokes, but there's still plenty of funny stuff in there.

Crucially, unlike High on Life, Journey to the Savage Planet has an online co-op mode that lets you pair up with another player as you play through the game. If you're intrigued, take a look at the gameplay trailer below!

Although the stories couldn't be more different, this feels like a good companion piece to High on Life, especially if you're looking to scratch that multiplayer itch at the same time as taking in a colourful sci-fi world.

Journey to the Savage Planet is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. You can order the game from Amazon, CD Keys or any number of other retailers.

High on Life, meanwhile, is available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S via Xbox Game Pass.

