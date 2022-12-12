If you're a PlayStation owner, we regret to inform you that High on Life won't be coming to your platform. And the PC version - like every game - has requirements.

New sci-fi game High on Life looks to be a wild ride. We'll be leaving the physical realm to cross the planes of imagination, fantasy, and (loose) science fiction. However, there are a few real world obstacles that might stop our journey before it's even begun.

Note: if you're looking to play High on Life on PC, remember that it will be available on Xbox Game Pass as well as Steam and the Epic Games Store. Places like CD Keys will sell you a Steam key if you wish, but you'd get much better value from an Xbox Game Pass subscription (which will include a bunch of other games, too).

We're going to share these requirements below, as well as the optimal - recommended - specs, so you'll know if you're getting High on Life in the best way possible.

High on Life PC requirements: Minimum specs

For the bare minimum specs, check out below:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4430K CPU @ 3.00GHz (4 CPUs)

Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4430K CPU @ 3.00GHz (4 CPUs) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB)/AMD Radeon R9 290x (4GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB)/AMD Radeon R9 290x (4GB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 50 GB available space

Hopefully you've got all this, because even if you only have the minimum, we're sure it'll be a killer experience. Comedy shouldn't require the best hardware, after all. However, if you also want a polished and smooth game...

High on Life PC requirements: Recommended specs

The recommended specs for High on Life are:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6402p CPU @ 2.80GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4 GHz)

Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6402p CPU @ 2.80GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4 GHz) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB)/AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB)/AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

So, while the optimal specs aren't too taxing, we're sure it won't be too bad if you only have the minimum. Have fun space trippin'!

Latest deals

