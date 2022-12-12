High on Life PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs
Find out what specs you'll need (and what's preferred) for High on Life.
New sci-fi game High on Life looks to be a wild ride. We'll be leaving the physical realm to cross the planes of imagination, fantasy, and (loose) science fiction. However, there are a few real world obstacles that might stop our journey before it's even begun.
If you're a PlayStation owner, we regret to inform you that High on Life won't be coming to your platform. And the PC version - like every game - has requirements.
Note: if you're looking to play High on Life on PC, remember that it will be available on Xbox Game Pass as well as Steam and the Epic Games Store. Places like CD Keys will sell you a Steam key if you wish, but you'd get much better value from an Xbox Game Pass subscription (which will include a bunch of other games, too).
We're going to share these requirements below, as well as the optimal - recommended - specs, so you'll know if you're getting High on Life in the best way possible.
High on Life PC requirements: Minimum specs
For the bare minimum specs, check out below:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4430K CPU @ 3.00GHz (4 CPUs)
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB)/AMD Radeon R9 290x (4GB)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Hopefully you've got all this, because even if you only have the minimum, we're sure it'll be a killer experience. Comedy shouldn't require the best hardware, after all. However, if you also want a polished and smooth game...
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
High on Life PC requirements: Recommended specs
The recommended specs for High on Life are:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6402p CPU @ 2.80GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4 GHz)
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB)/AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
So, while the optimal specs aren't too taxing, we're sure it won't be too bad if you only have the minimum. Have fun space trippin'!
Latest deals
Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.