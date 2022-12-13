This is all well and good, of course, unless you do all of your gaming on PS4, PS5 or Nintendo Switch — those three popular platforms have not been graced by the presence of High on Life.

Justin Roiland's High on Life game is out now on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, with members of Xbox Game Pass being able to play it as part of their subscriptions at no extra cost.

So, what gives? Why isn't High on Life on PS4, Switch or PS5? Keep on reading and we'll try our best to explain the situation with High on Life's Xbox exclusivity.

Why isn't High on Life on PS4 or Switch?

To put it simply, High on Life is not available on Switch, PS4 or PS5 because of a partnership between Xbox and the game's developer, Squanch Games.

Although Squanch Games is not owned by Xbox/Microsoft, it sounds like the companies have formed a strong partnership for High on Life. A big part of the deal appears to be the decision to bring High on Life to Xbox Game Pass at launch, a move which basically guarantees day one players.

Making it clear that an agreement does exist between Xbox and Squanch Games, High on Life's community lead Jordyn Halpern told True Achievements: "Having Xbox be our partner throughout this process has been an amazing experience, and that absolutely includes our ability to host High On Life day one on Game Pass."

Hinting at the reasons behind this decision, Halpern added: "We want as many people as possible to enjoy our game, and Game Pass as a platform will undoubtedly allow us to expand our audience. Partnering with Microsoft to bring High On Life to Game Pass was a great opportunity for us to bring our game to as many players as possible.

"We’ve been working on this game for about four years, and they’ve been nothing short of an unbelievably supportive team from the beginning. Round of applause to Microsoft for helping us bring our game to your screens!"

Read more about High on Life:

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's also worth noting the fact that the High on Life trailers include prominent Xbox logos and no mention of other consoles. Sometimes, game trailers use the words 'timed exclusive' to make it clear that other platforms could be added at a later date, but there's no such wording in trailers like the one below. Because of this, we really don't think it looks likely that High on Life will ever come to PlayStation or Nintendo consoles. We could be wrong, though.

More like this

And so, if you want to play High on Life at launch, it might be time to invest in a gaming PC, a powerful laptop or an Xbox console. That's the only way to guarantee that you can play it!

Latest deals

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.