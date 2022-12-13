Who doesn't enjoy the little endorphin rush when an achievement unlocks and the celebratory notification pops up onto your screen? That's a high you can get in your life with this game - and quite a few times, in fact.

So, you've started playing High on Life - or maybe you're just about to pull the trigger and download it. Whether you're playing on Steam or Xbox, you'll want to know what's on the full list of High on Life achievements.

Read on then, and we'll run through the whole list of High on Life achievements to unlock. Give your Gamerscore a boost (there's a maximum of 1,000 points at stake here) and get working towards them now!

Full list of High on Life achievements to unlock

Here it is, folks! The full list of High on Life achievements to guide you through the game...

A Starfish is Born - Watch Globo's rise to fame (45 Gamerscore)

- Watch Globo's rise to fame (45 Gamerscore) Are You Packin'? - Obtain the Jetpack (20)

- Obtain the Jetpack (20) Bring a Knife to a Gun Fight - Get Knifey (20)

- Get Knifey (20) Cold-Blooded Driller - Defeat Krubis (20)

- Defeat Krubis (20) Creature Feature - Obtain Creature (20)

- Obtain Creature (20) Don't Knife the Hand That Feeds - Take Knifey's advice and stab Gene in the gut (20)

- Take Knifey's advice and stab Gene in the gut (20) Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood - Pay your bill at Applebee's (20)

- Pay your bill at Applebee's (20) Epic Legendary Prize - Sit through the entirety of the really annoying countdown show on TV (40)

- Sit through the entirety of the really annoying countdown show on TV (40) Eye Scream, You Scream - Pop 20 Grunt eyeballs (20)

- Pop 20 Grunt eyeballs (20) Fallout Doesn't Let You Do This - Kill Slumsley (20)

- Kill Slumsley (20) First Bounty Down - Defeat 9-Torg (20)

- Defeat 9-Torg (20) G3 Graduation - Defeat Douglas (20)

- Defeat Douglas (20) Gunning For Your Job - Use Sweezy to boss around the Office Moplets (20)

- Use Sweezy to boss around the Office Moplets (20) Hardest Battle in the Game - Defeat Dr Giblets (45)

- Defeat Dr Giblets (45) Legendary Bounty Hunter - Defeat Garmantuous and take down the G3 cartel (60)

- Defeat Garmantuous and take down the G3 cartel (60) Lezduit! - Obtain Lezduit (20)

- Obtain Lezduit (20) Luglox Genocide - Find and open every Luglox chest (60)

- Find and open every Luglox chest (60) Mods Please Ban - Unlock every post in the Bounty Hunter forums (60)

- Unlock every post in the Bounty Hunter forums (60) Playing Card to Get - Collect every trading card in the game (30)

- Collect every trading card in the game (30) RIP Davey Glutes - Obtain the Mag-Boots (20)

- Obtain the Mag-Boots (20) Satisfied Gus-tomer - Obtain Gus (20)

- Obtain Gus (20) Secret Achievement 1 (redacted for spoiler protection) - Continue playing to unlock this achievement (30)

- Continue playing to unlock this achievement (30) Secret Achievement 2 (redacted for spoiler protection) - Continue playing to unlock this achievement (45)

- Continue playing to unlock this achievement (45) Secret Achievement 3 (redacted for spoiler protection) - Continue playing to unlock this achievement (45)

- Continue playing to unlock this achievement (45) Seeing All the Sights - Unlock and explore every collectible warp base (45)

- Unlock and explore every collectible warp base (45) Self-Actualization - Defeat Nipulon (45)

- Defeat Nipulon (45) Series Wrap on Suit-O - Say goodbye to Suit-O (20)

Say goodbye to Suit-O (20) Spent 15 Hours at the Alien Strip Club - Spend 15 hours at the alien strip club (20)

- Spend 15 hours at the alien strip club (20) Sweezy Like Sunday Morning - Obtain Sweezy (20)

- Obtain Sweezy (20) We Paid for the Rights To Put a Whole Movie - Discover the movie theatre (45)

- Discover the movie theatre (45) We're All Very Impressed, Trust Me - Juggle an enemy in the air with at least five shots (20)

- Juggle an enemy in the air with at least five shots (20) Who's the Boss? - Defeat the Skrendel Brothers (45)

Collect all of those achievements and you will have completed everything important in the game! It might take you a while, but think of the endorphins... worth it, right?

