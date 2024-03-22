You might want to suit up nice before The Illuminate come to Super Earth. Good armour will help out massively when fighting powerful enemies such as Bile Spewers and Annihilator Tanks, too.

Fortunately, we know when the Helldivers 2 Superstore Rotation is and how often the shop has something different for you to buy.

Keep reading to find out when the Superstore Rotation is in Helldivers 2 and to see a timetable of changes.

Helldivers 2 Superstore Rotation: Timetable of changes explained

The Helldivers 2 Superstore rotates every two days. When you head into the in-game store, it tells you how long the current set of items will be on sale. This means you need to purchase anything you want from the Superstore within 48 hours of it being rotated in for sale.

Every 48 hours two new armour sets will be available to purchase with your hard-earned Super Credits in the Superstore.

The two armour sets that rotate into the Superstore every two days seem to come from a set list of armour, helmets and capes. It’s in there to give you a real fear of missing out.

Fortunately, it does appear that armour, capes and helmets will be rotated back into the Superstore. If you missed a Superstore Rotation, the armour set you had your eye on should rotate back in soon enough.

Players online – like this Redditor – have been quick to point out that they’re eager for new pieces of armour to be added to the Superstore, which suggests the list of available armour sets that rotate in for purchase every 48 hours isn’t too long.

We’d hope that Arrowhead is probably becoming aware of this fact and will be working to add new armour sets into the Helldivers 2 Superstore Rotation at some point in the future.

What's in the Helldivers Superstore Rotation today?

If you’re looking to check what’s available today in the Superstore without heading into Helldivers 2, you can. Simply head to a site such as divers.gg to see what’s in the current Rotation.

That’s all there is to know about Helldivers 2 Superstore Rotation. Now, get out there and start earning some Super Credits so you can spend them in the Superstore.

