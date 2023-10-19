Developed by Upstream Arcade, the roguelike beat 'em up is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Head below for the full cast list for Hellboy Web of Wyrd:

Did Lance Reddick voice Hellboy in Web of Wyrd?

Yes, Lance Reddick does voice Hellboy in Web of Wyrd.

This was one of his final roles before his untimely passing in March 2023. The game was then released six months later, in October 2023, making it his last voice role in a video game.

"Our hearts are with Lance's family, friends, colleagues, and fans. Lance was a brilliant performer, generous with his time and attention — he had talent beyond compare, and we remain honored to have him as our Hellboy," wrote the official Hellboy Web of Wyrd X account.

Nathan Drake and Deadpool voice actor Nolan North shared: "Gutted. Such a sweet guy and gifted performer".

Shawn Ashmore wrote: "I was lucky enough to get to work and know him while making Quantum Break. Talented, kind, funny and very cool. Rest in peace".

Reddick was also known in the video space as Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. Developer Guerilla added an update with a tribute to the late actor.

The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley stated: "So sad to hear about Lance Reddick. What a wonderful human. He was a frequent guest and supporter of TGA, even recorded promo VOs one year for us. An amazing actor who gave so much to games, gone far too soon."

Games developer Bungie posted a tribute to the actor noting how "Lance Reddick was an iconic presence on screen, in Destiny, and most importantly, in person".

Players, meanwhile, gathered around Commander Zavala (played by Reddick) to mourn the loss.

Full cast list of Hellboy Web of Wyrd voice actors

The full cast list of Hellboy Web of Wyrd has been uploaded to IMDB. It follows as such:

Lance Reddick as Hellboy

Steve Blum as Lucky

Cissy Jones as Verdandi

Bumper Robinson as Benson

Krizia Bajos as Martinez

Maile Flanagan as Skuld

Mara Junot as Tatler/Odiana

Melanie Minichino as Urdr / Erebus

Robert Clotworthy as Werner

Pooya Mohseni as Scheherazade

André Sogliuzzo as Atlman/Bruttenholm/The Faithless King

Jim Maley as Meds

Where do you know the Hellboy Web of Wyrd cast from?

Lance Reddick had an illustrious career spanning 30 years of TV, movies and video games. To many, his roles as Cedric Daniels in The Wire, Charon in the John Wick franchise and Phillip Broyles in Fringe will be his most recognisable.

In the video games space, Reddick's voice can be found in Destiny, Horizon, Payday 2, Quantum Break, John Wick Hex and 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand.

Steve Blum is best known as the voice behind Sub Zero in Mortal Kombat, Spike Siegel in Cowboy Beepop and Wolverine across many Marvel video games. He also appeared in The Mandalorian as the voice of Zeb in Chapter 21: The Pirate.

Cissy Jones has been cast in numerous voice roles over the years, from Grand Theft Auto V and The Walking Dead to Life is Strange and Lego DC Super-Villains. Most notably, Jones won a BAFTA for her role as Deliah in Firewatch. More recently, she played Andreja in Starfield.

