Over three years later, it looks like the second in the trilogy is getting yet another remaster. This time, however, it's fan-made.

Called GTA Vice City next-gen edition, its developers have rebuilt the world and story of Tommy Vercetti using the Grand Theft Auto 4 engine.

It might not be available for long, so let's take a look at what it is and where it is available.

What is the GTA Vice City next-gen edition?

Developed by a group of fans called Revolution Team, GTA Vice City next-gen is essentially a mod for Grand Theft Auto 4. It uses GTA 4's engine to recreate the locations, missions and cutscenes from Vice City.

Initially, it required players to own GTA 4 to play the mod. But no longer. GTA Vice City next-gen is now its own entity.

Things are currently looking precarious for the fan-made port, however: Rockstar's publisher, Take-Two Interactive, appears to be taking action. So far, it has successfully removed Revolution Team's YouTube channel.

The mod is currently available, but perhaps not for long.

How to get GTA Vice City next-gen edition explained

As we've said, the GTA Vice City next-gen mod isn't an official Rockstar game, so don't expect to find it on any official channels.

It's currently available on various modding sites, such as moddb.com.

You can grab it from that site now, but the way things are going, it might not be around for long.

Of course, there is a moral question here – do you feel comfortable playing a fan mod that Rockstar doesn't seem to approve of?

For some gamers, this type of thing is nothing new. Pokémon Radical Red is a perfect example of a fan-made game, built on existing assets, which has earned a fandom of its own without detracting from official releases. Fallout London is another.

If you'd rather keep things squeaky clean, remember that the GTA Trilogy released in 2021 made Vice City officially playable on modern systems like PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Nintendo Switch. GTA 3 and San Andreas are included, as well.

You can buy the GTA Trilogy from retailers like Amazon now.

If you still want to see what the fan remaster looks like, well, we can't stop you. That decision is totally up to you.

In terms of official GTA news, check out our GTA 6 release date speculation article for all the latest rumours.

