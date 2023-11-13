With regards to the latter, a lot of the ROM hacks are way harder than their original incarnation. And Pokémon Radical Red is certainly in this camp.

While the story of the original game (Fire Red) remains, the difficulty has been ramped up to 11.

If you're struggling, fear not. We'll share the complete list of Pokémon Radical Red cheats below, and show you how to use them. You'll be catching those Ultra Beasts in no time.

How to use cheats in Pokémon Radical Red

Whether you're using Action Replay or Gameshark, there should be a cheats option at the top of the window. Click this to bring up a cheat window, where you can add the codes and your own description of the cheat.

Please bear in mind that if you activate too many cheats at once, the game will suffer by glitching and potentially crashing. So proceed with caution!

Full list of Pokémon Radical Red cheat codes

And now for the complete list. Remember to use in moderation!

Unlimited Rare Candy - 820257C4 0044

- 820257C4 0044 Instant Kill - 95EDFBBA A5A72A78

C833D1A0 02FA7205

- 95EDFBBA A5A72A78 C833D1A0 02FA7205 Walk Through Walls - 509197D3 542975F4

78DA95DF 44018CB4

- 509197D3 542975F4 78DA95DF 44018CB4 Unlock All Badges - EFCE867D 5403D40D

- EFCE867D 5403D40D Unlimited TM/HM -820257C4 YYYY - then replace the YYYY at the end of the code with the with one of the following TM/HM digits:0121 = TM01 Focus Punch

0122 = TM02 Dragon Claw

0123 = TM03 Water Pulse

0124 = TM04 Calm Mind

0125 = TM05 Roar

0126 = TM06 Toxic

0127 = TM07 Hail

0128 = TM08 Bulk Up

0129 = TM09 Bullet Seed

012A = TM10 Hidden Power

012B = TM11 Sunny Day

012C = TM12 Taunt

012D = TM13 Ice Beam

012E = TM14 Blizzard

012F = TM15 Hyper Beam

0130 = TM16 Light Screen

0131 = TM17 Protect

0132 = TM18 Rain Dance

0133 = TM19 Giga Drain

0134 = TM20 Safeguard

0135 = TM21 Frustration

0136 = TM22 Solar Beam

0137 = TM23 Iron Tail

0138 = TM24 Thunderbolt

0139 = TM25 Thunder

013A = TM26 Earthquake

013B = TM27 Return

013C = TM28 Dig

013D = TM29 Psychic

013E = TM30 Shadow Ball

013F = TM31 Brick Break

0140 = TM32 Double Team

0141 = TM33 Reflect

0142 = TM34 Shock Wave

0143 = TM35 Flamethrower

0144 = TM36 Sludge Bomb

0145 = TM37 Sandstorm

0146 = TM38 Fire Blast

0147 = TM39 Rock Tomb

0148 = TM40 Aerial Ace

0149 = TM41 Torment

014A = TM42 Facade

014B = TM43 Secret Power

014C = TM44 Rest

014D = TM45 Attract

014E = TM46 Thief

014F = TM47 Steel Wing

0150 = TM48 Skill Swap

0151 = TM49 Snatch

0152 = TM50 Overheat

0153 = HM01 Cut

0154 = HM02 Fly

0155 = HM03 Surf

0156 = HM04 Strength

0157 = HM05 Flash

0158 = HM06 Rock Smash

0159 = HM07 Waterfall

015A = HM08 Dive

- 820257C4 0001 Unlimited Healing Items - 820257C4 YYYY, then replace the YYYY at the end of the code with the with one of the following healing item digits:000D = Potion

000E = Antidote

000F = Burn Heal

0010 = Ice Heal

0011 = Awakening

0012 = Parlyz Heal

0013 = Full Restore

0014 = Max Potion

0015 = Hyper Potion

0016 = Super Potion

0017 = Full Heal

0018 = Revive

0019 = Max Revive

00B4 = White Herb

00B5 = Macho Brace

00B6 = Exp Share

00B7 = Quick C Law

00B8 = Soothe Bell

00B9 = Mental Herb

00BA = C Hoice Band

00BB = King’s Rock

00BC = Silver Powder

00BD = Amulet C Oin

00BE = C Leanse Tag

00BF = Soul Dew

00C 0 = Deep Sea Tooth

00C 1 = Deep Sea Scale

00C 2 = Smoke Ball

00C 3 = Everstone

00C 4 = Focus Band

00C 5 = Lucky Egg

00C 6 = Scope Lens

00C 7 = Metal C Oat

00C 8 = Leftovers

00C 9 = Dragon Scale

00C A = Light Ball

00C B = Soft Sand

00C C = Hard Stone

00C D = Miracle Seed

00C E = Black Glasses

00C F = Black Belt

00D0 = Magnet

00D1 = Mystic Water

00D2 = Sharp Beak

00D3 = Poison Barb

00D4 = Nevermelt Ice

00D5 = Spell Tag

00D6 = Twisted Spoon

00D7 = C Harcoal

00D8 = Dragon Fang

00D9 = Silk Scarf

00DA = Up-Grade

00DB = Shell Bell

00DC = Sea Incense

00DD = Lax Incense

00DE = Lucky Punch

00DF = Metal Powder

00E0 = Thick C Lub

00E1 = Stick

00FE = Red Scarf

00FF = Blue Scarf

0100 = Pink Scarf

0101 = Green Scarf

0102 = Yellow Scarf

0103 = Mach Bike

0104 = C Oin C Ase

0105 = ItemFinder

0106 = Old Rod

0107 = Good Rod

0108 = Super Rod

0109 = S.S. Ticket

010A = C Ontest Pass

010C = Wailmer Pail

010D = Devon’s Goods

010E = Soot Sack

010F = Basement Key

0110 = Acro Bike

0111 = PokeBlock C Ase

0112 = Letter

0113 = Eon Ticket

0114 = Red Orb

0115 = Blue Orb

0116 = Scanner

0117 = Go-Goggles

0118 = Meteorite

0119 = Rm.1 Key

011A = Rm.2 Key

011B = Rm.4 Key

011C = Rm.6 Key

011D = Storage Key

011E = Root Fossil

011F = C Law Fossil

0120 = Devon Scope

001A = Fresh Water

001B = Soda Pop

001C = Lemonade

001D = MooMoo Milk

001E = Energy Powder

001F = Energy Root

0020 = Heal Powder

0021 = Revival Herb

0022 = Ether

0023 = Max Ether

0024 = Elixer

0025 = Max Elixer

0026 = Lava C Ookie

0027 = Blue Flute

0028 = Yellow Flute

0029 = Red Flute

002A = Black Flute

002B = White Flute

002C = Berry Juice

002D = Sacred Ash

002E = Shoal Salt

002F = Shoal Shell

0030 = Red Shard

0031 = Blue Shard

0032 = Yellow Shard

0033 = Green Shard

003F = HP Up

0040 = Protein

0041 = Iron

0042 = C Arbos

0043 = C Alcium

0044 = Rare C Andy

0045 = PP Up

0046 = Zinc

0047 = PP Max

0049 = Guard Spec

004A = Dire Hit

004B = X Attack

004C = X Defend

004D = X Speed

004E = X Accuracy

004F = X Special

0050 = Poke Doll

0051 = Fluffy Tail

0053 = Super Repel

0054 = Max Repel

0055 = Escape Rope

0056 = Repel

005D = Sun Stone

005E = Moon Stone

005F = Fire Stone

0060 = Thunder Stone

0061 = Water Stone

0062 = Leaf Stone

0067 = Tiny Mushroom

0068 = Big Mushroom

006A = Pearl

006B = Big Pearl

006C = Stardust

006D = Star Piece

006E = Nugget

006F = Heart Scale

0079 = Orange Mail

007A = Harbor Mail

007B = Glitter Mail

007C = Mech Mail

007D = Wood Mail

007E = Wave Mail

007F = Bead Mail

0080 = Shadow Mail

0081 = Tropic Mail

0082 = Dream Mail

0083 = Fab Mail

0084 = Retro Mail

0086 = Chesto Berry

0087 = Pecha Berry

0088 = Rawst Berry

0089 = Aspear Berry

008A = Leppa Berry

008B = Oran Berry

008C = Persim Berry

008D = Lum Berry

008E = Sitrus Berry

008F = Figy Berry

0090 = Wiki Berry

0091 = Mago Berry

0092 = Aguav Berry

0093 = Iapapa Berry

0094 = Razz Berry

0095 = Bluk Berry

0096 = Nanab Berry

0097 = Wepear Berry

0098 = Pinap Berry

0099 = Pomeg Berry

009A = Kelpsy Berry

009B = Qualot Berry

009C = Hondew Berry

009D = Grepa Berry

009E = Tamato Berry

009F = C Ornn Berry

00A0 = Magost Berry

00A1 = Rabuta Berry

00A2 = Nomel Berry

00A3 = Spelon Berry

00A4 = Pamtre Berry

00A5 = Watmel Berry

00A6 = Durin Berry

00A7 = Belue Berry

00A8 = Liechi Berry

00A9 = Ganlon Berry

00AA = Salac Berry

00AB = Petaya Berry

00AC = Apicot Berry

00AD = Lansat Berry

00AE = Starf Berry

00AF = Enigma Berry

0103 – Viridian City

0203 – Pewter City

0303 – Cerulean City

0403 – Lavender Town

0503 – Vermilion City

0603 – Celedon City

0703 – Fuchsia City

0803 – Cinnabar Island

0903 – Indigo Plateau

0A03 – Saffron City

0B03 – Neo-Saffron City

0C03 – Island 1

0D03 – Island 2

0E03 – Island 3

0F03 – Island 4

1003 – Island 5

1103 – Island 6

1203 – Island 7

1303 – Route 1

1403 – Route 2

1503 – Route 3

1603 – Route 4

1703 – Route 5

1803 – Route 6

1903 – Route 7

1a03 – Route 8

1b03 – Route 9

1c03 – Route 10

1d03 – Route 11

1e03 – Route 12

1f03 – Route 13

2003 – Route 14

2103 – Route 15

2203 – Route 16

2303 – Route 17

2403 – Route 18

2503 – Route 19

2603 – Route 20

2703 – Route 21

2803 – Neo Route 21

2903 – Route 22

2A03 – Route 23

2B03 – Route 24

2C03 – Route 25

AD86124F 2823D8DA

- 3C25A344 FD8F451C AD86124F 2823D8DA Max Stats for first Pokémon - 420242DA03E7

000000070002

- 420242DA03E7 000000070002 Max Stats for second Pokémon - 4202433E03E7

000000070002

- 4202433E03E7 000000070002 Max Stats for third Pokémon - 420243A203E7

000000070002

- 420243A203E7 000000070002 Max Stats for fourth Pokémon - 4202440603E7

000000070002

- 4202440603E7 000000070002 Max Stats for fifth Pokémon - 4202446A03E7

000000070002

- 4202446A03E7 000000070002 Max Stats for sixth Pokémon - 420244CE03E7

000000070002

- 420244CE03E7 000000070002 Encounter a shiny Pokémon - 1670047D 04815C68

18452A7D DDE55BCC

- 1670047D 04815C68 18452A7D DDE55BCC Unlimited Money on Code Breaker - 820257BC 423F

820257BE 000F

- 820257BC 423F 820257BE 000F Unlimited Money on Gameshark - 29C78059 96542194

- 29C78059 96542194 Unlimited PP - 42023C08 6363

00000002 0002

- 42023C08 6363 00000002 0002 Unlimited EXP - 74000130027D

7300218C0001

82023D501388

- 74000130027D 7300218C0001 82023D501388 Wild Pokémon Nature Modifier - AA3BB0ED 41CD5D95, followed by one of the following nature codes:

D0E34D66 5796A7D3 = Hardy

D73BC50A 5F47AA0E = Lonely

E485844D 2F24038C = Brave

5EB8DEEE 692ED298 = Adamant

83286B46 6479AA98 = Naughty

35EB915F 08F33974 = Bold

A58F6F1B BFB13FEF = Docile

34027F23 7E7E1599 = Relaxed

CDA2AB99 F89D5BB9 = Impish

D593BF29 E18AAAE5 = Lax

1BC372C9 06B4D17F = Timid

D4950A99 D729D80A = Hasty

93F04759 F95753D9 = Serious

E9EC2CBF A7EDD4A7 = Jolly

56F744B0 37E16732 = Naive

E1EB2109 4480C28D = Modest

A2461E51 304137B6 = Mild

0456554B 66D3AAF9 = Quiet

B05B4CCD A0A1505B = Bashful

909149AB 2DE8726A = Rash

31F62F82 D9A0C100 = Calm

9A41D845 41B93FE6 = Gentle

D47DA721 6C3B9FFC = Sassy

1A15BF1E E72650E4 = Careful

5A7B2626 21ECD183 = Quirky

78DA95DF 44018CB4

- EB34F751 A96B854D 78DA95DF 44018CB4 Wild Male Pokémon - EB34F751 A96B854D

141BB87C 83D7018F

