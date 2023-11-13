Pokémon Radical Red cheats: Full list of codes & how to use them
Hack the hack with these codes.
ROM hacks have been a staple of gaming culture since the '90s. As soon as we learned to emulate consoles on our computers, we couldn't help tinkering with them, too.
These changes range from generous translations for titles that never released in a particular language to alterations to the actual gameplay.
With regards to the latter, a lot of the ROM hacks are way harder than their original incarnation. And Pokémon Radical Red is certainly in this camp.
While the story of the original game (Fire Red) remains, the difficulty has been ramped up to 11.
If you're struggling, fear not. We'll share the complete list of Pokémon Radical Red cheats below, and show you how to use them. You'll be catching those Ultra Beasts in no time.
How to use cheats in Pokémon Radical Red
Whether you're using Action Replay or Gameshark, there should be a cheats option at the top of the window. Click this to bring up a cheat window, where you can add the codes and your own description of the cheat.
Please bear in mind that if you activate too many cheats at once, the game will suffer by glitching and potentially crashing. So proceed with caution!
Full list of Pokémon Radical Red cheat codes
And now for the complete list. Remember to use in moderation!
- Unlimited Rare Candy - 820257C4 0044
- Instant Kill - 95EDFBBA A5A72A78
C833D1A0 02FA7205
- Walk Through Walls - 509197D3 542975F4
78DA95DF 44018CB4
- Unlock All Badges - EFCE867D 5403D40D
- Unlimited TM/HM -820257C4 YYYY - then replace the YYYY at the end of the code with the with one of the following TM/HM digits:0121 = TM01 Focus Punch
0122 = TM02 Dragon Claw
0123 = TM03 Water Pulse
0124 = TM04 Calm Mind
0125 = TM05 Roar
0126 = TM06 Toxic
0127 = TM07 Hail
0128 = TM08 Bulk Up
0129 = TM09 Bullet Seed
012A = TM10 Hidden Power
012B = TM11 Sunny Day
012C = TM12 Taunt
012D = TM13 Ice Beam
012E = TM14 Blizzard
012F = TM15 Hyper Beam
0130 = TM16 Light Screen
0131 = TM17 Protect
0132 = TM18 Rain Dance
0133 = TM19 Giga Drain
0134 = TM20 Safeguard
0135 = TM21 Frustration
0136 = TM22 Solar Beam
0137 = TM23 Iron Tail
0138 = TM24 Thunderbolt
0139 = TM25 Thunder
013A = TM26 Earthquake
013B = TM27 Return
013C = TM28 Dig
013D = TM29 Psychic
013E = TM30 Shadow Ball
013F = TM31 Brick Break
0140 = TM32 Double Team
0141 = TM33 Reflect
0142 = TM34 Shock Wave
0143 = TM35 Flamethrower
0144 = TM36 Sludge Bomb
0145 = TM37 Sandstorm
0146 = TM38 Fire Blast
0147 = TM39 Rock Tomb
0148 = TM40 Aerial Ace
0149 = TM41 Torment
014A = TM42 Facade
014B = TM43 Secret Power
014C = TM44 Rest
014D = TM45 Attract
014E = TM46 Thief
014F = TM47 Steel Wing
0150 = TM48 Skill Swap
0151 = TM49 Snatch
0152 = TM50 Overheat
0153 = HM01 Cut
0154 = HM02 Fly
0155 = HM03 Surf
0156 = HM04 Strength
0157 = HM05 Flash
0158 = HM06 Rock Smash
0159 = HM07 Waterfall
015A = HM08 Dive
- Unlimited Master Ball - 820257C4 0001
- Unlimited Healing Items - 820257C4 YYYY, then replace the YYYY at the end of the code with the with one of the following healing item digits:000D = Potion
000E = Antidote
000F = Burn Heal
0010 = Ice Heal
0011 = Awakening
0012 = Parlyz Heal
0013 = Full Restore
0014 = Max Potion
0015 = Hyper Potion
0016 = Super Potion
0017 = Full Heal
0018 = Revive
0019 = Max Revive
- Unlimited Misc Items - 820257C4 YYYY, then replace the YYYY at the end of the code with the with one of the following miscellaneous item digits:00B3 = Bright Powder
00B4 = White Herb
00B5 = Macho Brace
00B6 = Exp Share
00B7 = Quick C Law
00B8 = Soothe Bell
00B9 = Mental Herb
00BA = C Hoice Band
00BB = King’s Rock
00BC = Silver Powder
00BD = Amulet C Oin
00BE = C Leanse Tag
00BF = Soul Dew
00C 0 = Deep Sea Tooth
00C 1 = Deep Sea Scale
00C 2 = Smoke Ball
00C 3 = Everstone
00C 4 = Focus Band
00C 5 = Lucky Egg
00C 6 = Scope Lens
00C 7 = Metal C Oat
00C 8 = Leftovers
00C 9 = Dragon Scale
00C A = Light Ball
00C B = Soft Sand
00C C = Hard Stone
00C D = Miracle Seed
00C E = Black Glasses
00C F = Black Belt
00D0 = Magnet
00D1 = Mystic Water
00D2 = Sharp Beak
00D3 = Poison Barb
00D4 = Nevermelt Ice
00D5 = Spell Tag
00D6 = Twisted Spoon
00D7 = C Harcoal
00D8 = Dragon Fang
00D9 = Silk Scarf
00DA = Up-Grade
00DB = Shell Bell
00DC = Sea Incense
00DD = Lax Incense
00DE = Lucky Punch
00DF = Metal Powder
00E0 = Thick C Lub
00E1 = Stick
00FE = Red Scarf
00FF = Blue Scarf
0100 = Pink Scarf
0101 = Green Scarf
0102 = Yellow Scarf
0103 = Mach Bike
0104 = C Oin C Ase
0105 = ItemFinder
0106 = Old Rod
0107 = Good Rod
0108 = Super Rod
0109 = S.S. Ticket
010A = C Ontest Pass
010C = Wailmer Pail
010D = Devon’s Goods
010E = Soot Sack
010F = Basement Key
0110 = Acro Bike
0111 = PokeBlock C Ase
0112 = Letter
0113 = Eon Ticket
0114 = Red Orb
0115 = Blue Orb
0116 = Scanner
0117 = Go-Goggles
0118 = Meteorite
0119 = Rm.1 Key
011A = Rm.2 Key
011B = Rm.4 Key
011C = Rm.6 Key
011D = Storage Key
011E = Root Fossil
011F = C Law Fossil
0120 = Devon Scope
001A = Fresh Water
001B = Soda Pop
001C = Lemonade
001D = MooMoo Milk
001E = Energy Powder
001F = Energy Root
0020 = Heal Powder
0021 = Revival Herb
0022 = Ether
0023 = Max Ether
0024 = Elixer
0025 = Max Elixer
0026 = Lava C Ookie
0027 = Blue Flute
0028 = Yellow Flute
0029 = Red Flute
002A = Black Flute
002B = White Flute
002C = Berry Juice
002D = Sacred Ash
002E = Shoal Salt
002F = Shoal Shell
0030 = Red Shard
0031 = Blue Shard
0032 = Yellow Shard
0033 = Green Shard
003F = HP Up
0040 = Protein
0041 = Iron
0042 = C Arbos
0043 = C Alcium
0044 = Rare C Andy
0045 = PP Up
0046 = Zinc
0047 = PP Max
0049 = Guard Spec
004A = Dire Hit
004B = X Attack
004C = X Defend
004D = X Speed
004E = X Accuracy
004F = X Special
0050 = Poke Doll
0051 = Fluffy Tail
0053 = Super Repel
0054 = Max Repel
0055 = Escape Rope
0056 = Repel
005D = Sun Stone
005E = Moon Stone
005F = Fire Stone
0060 = Thunder Stone
0061 = Water Stone
0062 = Leaf Stone
0067 = Tiny Mushroom
0068 = Big Mushroom
006A = Pearl
006B = Big Pearl
006C = Stardust
006D = Star Piece
006E = Nugget
006F = Heart Scale
0079 = Orange Mail
007A = Harbor Mail
007B = Glitter Mail
007C = Mech Mail
007D = Wood Mail
007E = Wave Mail
007F = Bead Mail
0080 = Shadow Mail
0081 = Tropic Mail
0082 = Dream Mail
0083 = Fab Mail
0084 = Retro Mail
- Unlimited Berries -820257C4 YYYY, then replace the YYYY at the end of the code with the with one of the following berry digits:0085 = Cheri Berry
0086 = Chesto Berry
0087 = Pecha Berry
0088 = Rawst Berry
0089 = Aspear Berry
008A = Leppa Berry
008B = Oran Berry
008C = Persim Berry
008D = Lum Berry
008E = Sitrus Berry
008F = Figy Berry
0090 = Wiki Berry
0091 = Mago Berry
0092 = Aguav Berry
0093 = Iapapa Berry
0094 = Razz Berry
0095 = Bluk Berry
0096 = Nanab Berry
0097 = Wepear Berry
0098 = Pinap Berry
0099 = Pomeg Berry
009A = Kelpsy Berry
009B = Qualot Berry
009C = Hondew Berry
009D = Grepa Berry
009E = Tamato Berry
009F = C Ornn Berry
00A0 = Magost Berry
00A1 = Rabuta Berry
00A2 = Nomel Berry
00A3 = Spelon Berry
00A4 = Pamtre Berry
00A5 = Watmel Berry
00A6 = Durin Berry
00A7 = Belue Berry
00A8 = Liechi Berry
00A9 = Ganlon Berry
00AA = Salac Berry
00AB = Petaya Berry
00AC = Apicot Berry
00AD = Lansat Berry
00AE = Starf Berry
00AF = Enigma Berry
- Teleport To Certain Places - 82031DBC YYYY, then replace the YYYY at the end of the code with the with one of the following location digits:0003 – Pallet Town
0103 – Viridian City
0203 – Pewter City
0303 – Cerulean City
0403 – Lavender Town
0503 – Vermilion City
0603 – Celedon City
0703 – Fuchsia City
0803 – Cinnabar Island
0903 – Indigo Plateau
0A03 – Saffron City
0B03 – Neo-Saffron City
0C03 – Island 1
0D03 – Island 2
0E03 – Island 3
0F03 – Island 4
1003 – Island 5
1103 – Island 6
1203 – Island 7
1303 – Route 1
1403 – Route 2
1503 – Route 3
1603 – Route 4
1703 – Route 5
1803 – Route 6
1903 – Route 7
1a03 – Route 8
1b03 – Route 9
1c03 – Route 10
1d03 – Route 11
1e03 – Route 12
1f03 – Route 13
2003 – Route 14
2103 – Route 15
2203 – Route 16
2303 – Route 17
2403 – Route 18
2503 – Route 19
2603 – Route 20
2703 – Route 21
2803 – Neo Route 21
2903 – Route 22
2A03 – Route 23
2B03 – Route 24
2C03 – Route 25
- Poké Mart Items Cost 1 - 3C25A344 FD8F451C
AD86124F 2823D8DA
- Max Stats for first Pokémon - 420242DA03E7
000000070002
- Max Stats for second Pokémon - 4202433E03E7
000000070002
- Max Stats for third Pokémon - 420243A203E7
000000070002
- Max Stats for fourth Pokémon - 4202440603E7
000000070002
- Max Stats for fifth Pokémon - 4202446A03E7
000000070002
- Max Stats for sixth Pokémon - 420244CE03E7
000000070002
- Encounter a shiny Pokémon - 1670047D 04815C68
18452A7D DDE55BCC
- Unlimited Money on Code Breaker - 820257BC 423F
820257BE 000F
- Unlimited Money on Gameshark - 29C78059 96542194
- Unlimited PP - 42023C08 6363
00000002 0002
- Unlimited EXP - 74000130027D
7300218C0001
82023D501388
- Wild Pokémon Nature Modifier - AA3BB0ED 41CD5D95, followed by one of the following nature codes:
D0E34D66 5796A7D3 = Hardy
D73BC50A 5F47AA0E = Lonely
E485844D 2F24038C = Brave
5EB8DEEE 692ED298 = Adamant
83286B46 6479AA98 = Naughty
35EB915F 08F33974 = Bold
A58F6F1B BFB13FEF = Docile
34027F23 7E7E1599 = Relaxed
CDA2AB99 F89D5BB9 = Impish
D593BF29 E18AAAE5 = Lax
1BC372C9 06B4D17F = Timid
D4950A99 D729D80A = Hasty
93F04759 F95753D9 = Serious
E9EC2CBF A7EDD4A7 = Jolly
56F744B0 37E16732 = Naive
E1EB2109 4480C28D = Modest
A2461E51 304137B6 = Mild
0456554B 66D3AAF9 = Quiet
B05B4CCD A0A1505B = Bashful
909149AB 2DE8726A = Rash
31F62F82 D9A0C100 = Calm
9A41D845 41B93FE6 = Gentle
D47DA721 6C3B9FFC = Sassy
1A15BF1E E72650E4 = Careful
5A7B2626 21ECD183 = Quirky
- Wild Female Pokémon - EB34F751 A96B854D
78DA95DF 44018CB4
- Wild Male Pokémon - EB34F751 A96B854D
141BB87C 83D7018F
