ROM hacks have been a staple of gaming culture since the '90s. As soon as we learned to emulate consoles on our computers, we couldn't help tinkering with them, too.

Advertisement

These changes range from generous translations for titles that never released in a particular language to alterations to the actual gameplay.

With regards to the latter, a lot of the ROM hacks are way harder than their original incarnation. And Pokémon Radical Red is certainly in this camp.

While the story of the original game (Fire Red) remains, the difficulty has been ramped up to 11.

If you're struggling, fear not. We'll share the complete list of Pokémon Radical Red cheats below, and show you how to use them. You'll be catching those Ultra Beasts in no time.

How to use cheats in Pokémon Radical Red

Whether you're using Action Replay or Gameshark, there should be a cheats option at the top of the window. Click this to bring up a cheat window, where you can add the codes and your own description of the cheat.

Please bear in mind that if you activate too many cheats at once, the game will suffer by glitching and potentially crashing. So proceed with caution!

Full list of Pokémon Radical Red cheat codes

And now for the complete list. Remember to use in moderation!

  • Unlimited Rare Candy - 820257C4 0044
  • Instant Kill - 95EDFBBA A5A72A78
    C833D1A0 02FA7205
  • Walk Through Walls - 509197D3 542975F4
    78DA95DF 44018CB4
  • Unlock All Badges - EFCE867D 5403D40D
  • Unlimited TM/HM -820257C4 YYYY - then replace the YYYY at the end of the code with the with one of the following TM/HM digits:0121 = TM01 Focus Punch
    0122 = TM02 Dragon Claw
    0123 = TM03 Water Pulse
    0124 = TM04 Calm Mind
    0125 = TM05 Roar
    0126 = TM06 Toxic
    0127 = TM07 Hail
    0128 = TM08 Bulk Up
    0129 = TM09 Bullet Seed
    012A = TM10 Hidden Power
    012B = TM11 Sunny Day
    012C = TM12 Taunt
    012D = TM13 Ice Beam
    012E = TM14 Blizzard
    012F = TM15 Hyper Beam
    0130 = TM16 Light Screen
    0131 = TM17 Protect
    0132 = TM18 Rain Dance
    0133 = TM19 Giga Drain
    0134 = TM20 Safeguard
    0135 = TM21 Frustration
    0136 = TM22 Solar Beam
    0137 = TM23 Iron Tail
    0138 = TM24 Thunderbolt
    0139 = TM25 Thunder
    013A = TM26 Earthquake
    013B = TM27 Return
    013C = TM28 Dig
    013D = TM29 Psychic
    013E = TM30 Shadow Ball
    013F = TM31 Brick Break
    0140 = TM32 Double Team
    0141 = TM33 Reflect
    0142 = TM34 Shock Wave
    0143 = TM35 Flamethrower
    0144 = TM36 Sludge Bomb
    0145 = TM37 Sandstorm
    0146 = TM38 Fire Blast
    0147 = TM39 Rock Tomb
    0148 = TM40 Aerial Ace
    0149 = TM41 Torment
    014A = TM42 Facade
    014B = TM43 Secret Power
    014C = TM44 Rest
    014D = TM45 Attract
    014E = TM46 Thief
    014F = TM47 Steel Wing
    0150 = TM48 Skill Swap
    0151 = TM49 Snatch
    0152 = TM50 Overheat
    0153 = HM01 Cut
    0154 = HM02 Fly
    0155 = HM03 Surf
    0156 = HM04 Strength
    0157 = HM05 Flash
    0158 = HM06 Rock Smash
    0159 = HM07 Waterfall
    015A = HM08 Dive
  • Unlimited Master Ball - 820257C4 0001
  • Unlimited Healing Items - 820257C4 YYYY, then replace the YYYY at the end of the code with the with one of the following healing item digits:000D = Potion
    000E = Antidote
    000F = Burn Heal
    0010 = Ice Heal
    0011 = Awakening
    0012 = Parlyz Heal
    0013 = Full Restore
    0014 = Max Potion
    0015 = Hyper Potion
    0016 = Super Potion
    0017 = Full Heal
    0018 = Revive
    0019 = Max Revive
  • Unlimited Misc Items - 820257C4 YYYY, then replace the YYYY at the end of the code with the with one of the following miscellaneous item digits:00B3 = Bright Powder
    00B4 = White Herb
    00B5 = Macho Brace
    00B6 = Exp Share
    00B7 = Quick C Law
    00B8 = Soothe Bell
    00B9 = Mental Herb
    00BA = C Hoice Band
    00BB = King’s Rock
    00BC = Silver Powder
    00BD = Amulet C Oin
    00BE = C Leanse Tag
    00BF = Soul Dew
    00C 0 = Deep Sea Tooth
    00C 1 = Deep Sea Scale
    00C 2 = Smoke Ball
    00C 3 = Everstone
    00C 4 = Focus Band
    00C 5 = Lucky Egg
    00C 6 = Scope Lens
    00C 7 = Metal C Oat
    00C 8 = Leftovers
    00C 9 = Dragon Scale
    00C A = Light Ball
    00C B = Soft Sand
    00C C = Hard Stone
    00C D = Miracle Seed
    00C E = Black Glasses
    00C F = Black Belt
    00D0 = Magnet
    00D1 = Mystic Water
    00D2 = Sharp Beak
    00D3 = Poison Barb
    00D4 = Nevermelt Ice
    00D5 = Spell Tag
    00D6 = Twisted Spoon
    00D7 = C Harcoal
    00D8 = Dragon Fang
    00D9 = Silk Scarf
    00DA = Up-Grade
    00DB = Shell Bell
    00DC = Sea Incense
    00DD = Lax Incense
    00DE = Lucky Punch
    00DF = Metal Powder
    00E0 = Thick C Lub
    00E1 = Stick
    00FE = Red Scarf
    00FF = Blue Scarf
    0100 = Pink Scarf
    0101 = Green Scarf
    0102 = Yellow Scarf
    0103 = Mach Bike
    0104 = C Oin C Ase
    0105 = ItemFinder
    0106 = Old Rod
    0107 = Good Rod
    0108 = Super Rod
    0109 = S.S. Ticket
    010A = C Ontest Pass
    010C = Wailmer Pail
    010D = Devon’s Goods
    010E = Soot Sack
    010F = Basement Key
    0110 = Acro Bike
    0111 = PokeBlock C Ase
    0112 = Letter
    0113 = Eon Ticket
    0114 = Red Orb
    0115 = Blue Orb
    0116 = Scanner
    0117 = Go-Goggles
    0118 = Meteorite
    0119 = Rm.1 Key
    011A = Rm.2 Key
    011B = Rm.4 Key
    011C = Rm.6 Key
    011D = Storage Key
    011E = Root Fossil
    011F = C Law Fossil
    0120 = Devon Scope
    001A = Fresh Water
    001B = Soda Pop
    001C = Lemonade
    001D = MooMoo Milk
    001E = Energy Powder
    001F = Energy Root
    0020 = Heal Powder
    0021 = Revival Herb
    0022 = Ether
    0023 = Max Ether
    0024 = Elixer
    0025 = Max Elixer
    0026 = Lava C Ookie
    0027 = Blue Flute
    0028 = Yellow Flute
    0029 = Red Flute
    002A = Black Flute
    002B = White Flute
    002C = Berry Juice
    002D = Sacred Ash
    002E = Shoal Salt
    002F = Shoal Shell
    0030 = Red Shard
    0031 = Blue Shard
    0032 = Yellow Shard
    0033 = Green Shard
    003F = HP Up
    0040 = Protein
    0041 = Iron
    0042 = C Arbos
    0043 = C Alcium
    0044 = Rare C Andy
    0045 = PP Up
    0046 = Zinc
    0047 = PP Max
    0049 = Guard Spec
    004A = Dire Hit
    004B = X Attack
    004C = X Defend
    004D = X Speed
    004E = X Accuracy
    004F = X Special
    0050 = Poke Doll
    0051 = Fluffy Tail
    0053 = Super Repel
    0054 = Max Repel
    0055 = Escape Rope
    0056 = Repel
    005D = Sun Stone
    005E = Moon Stone
    005F = Fire Stone
    0060 = Thunder Stone
    0061 = Water Stone
    0062 = Leaf Stone
    0067 = Tiny Mushroom
    0068 = Big Mushroom
    006A = Pearl
    006B = Big Pearl
    006C = Stardust
    006D = Star Piece
    006E = Nugget
    006F = Heart Scale
    0079 = Orange Mail
    007A = Harbor Mail
    007B = Glitter Mail
    007C = Mech Mail
    007D = Wood Mail
    007E = Wave Mail
    007F = Bead Mail
    0080 = Shadow Mail
    0081 = Tropic Mail
    0082 = Dream Mail
    0083 = Fab Mail
    0084 = Retro Mail
  • Unlimited Berries -820257C4 YYYY, then replace the YYYY at the end of the code with the with one of the following berry digits:0085 = Cheri Berry
    0086 = Chesto Berry
    0087 = Pecha Berry
    0088 = Rawst Berry
    0089 = Aspear Berry
    008A = Leppa Berry
    008B = Oran Berry
    008C = Persim Berry
    008D = Lum Berry
    008E = Sitrus Berry
    008F = Figy Berry
    0090 = Wiki Berry
    0091 = Mago Berry
    0092 = Aguav Berry
    0093 = Iapapa Berry
    0094 = Razz Berry
    0095 = Bluk Berry
    0096 = Nanab Berry
    0097 = Wepear Berry
    0098 = Pinap Berry
    0099 = Pomeg Berry
    009A = Kelpsy Berry
    009B = Qualot Berry
    009C = Hondew Berry
    009D = Grepa Berry
    009E = Tamato Berry
    009F = C Ornn Berry
    00A0 = Magost Berry
    00A1 = Rabuta Berry
    00A2 = Nomel Berry
    00A3 = Spelon Berry
    00A4 = Pamtre Berry
    00A5 = Watmel Berry
    00A6 = Durin Berry
    00A7 = Belue Berry
    00A8 = Liechi Berry
    00A9 = Ganlon Berry
    00AA = Salac Berry
    00AB = Petaya Berry
    00AC = Apicot Berry
    00AD = Lansat Berry
    00AE = Starf Berry
    00AF = Enigma Berry
  • Teleport To Certain Places - 82031DBC YYYY, then replace the YYYY at the end of the code with the with one of the following location digits:0003 – Pallet Town
    0103 – Viridian City
    0203 – Pewter City
    0303 – Cerulean City
    0403 – Lavender Town
    0503 – Vermilion City
    0603 – Celedon City
    0703 – Fuchsia City
    0803 – Cinnabar Island
    0903 – Indigo Plateau
    0A03 – Saffron City
    0B03 – Neo-Saffron City
    0C03 – Island 1
    0D03 – Island 2
    0E03 – Island 3
    0F03 – Island 4
    1003 – Island 5
    1103 – Island 6
    1203 – Island 7
    1303 – Route 1
    1403 – Route 2
    1503 – Route 3
    1603 – Route 4
    1703 – Route 5
    1803 – Route 6
    1903 – Route 7
    1a03 – Route 8
    1b03 – Route 9
    1c03 – Route 10
    1d03 – Route 11
    1e03 – Route 12
    1f03 – Route 13
    2003 – Route 14
    2103 – Route 15
    2203 – Route 16
    2303 – Route 17
    2403 – Route 18
    2503 – Route 19
    2603 – Route 20
    2703 – Route 21
    2803 – Neo Route 21
    2903 – Route 22
    2A03 – Route 23
    2B03 – Route 24
    2C03 – Route 25
  • Poké Mart Items Cost 1 - 3C25A344 FD8F451C
    AD86124F 2823D8DA
  • Max Stats for first Pokémon - 420242DA03E7
    000000070002
  • Max Stats for second Pokémon - 4202433E03E7
    000000070002
  • Max Stats for third Pokémon - 420243A203E7
    000000070002
  • Max Stats for fourth Pokémon - 4202440603E7
    000000070002
  • Max Stats for fifth Pokémon - 4202446A03E7
    000000070002
  • Max Stats for sixth Pokémon - 420244CE03E7
    000000070002
  • Encounter a shiny Pokémon - 1670047D 04815C68
    18452A7D DDE55BCC
  • Unlimited Money on Code Breaker - 820257BC 423F
    820257BE 000F
  • Unlimited Money on Gameshark - 29C78059 96542194
  • Unlimited PP - 42023C08 6363
    00000002 0002
  • Unlimited EXP - 74000130027D
    7300218C0001
    82023D501388
  • Wild Pokémon Nature Modifier - AA3BB0ED 41CD5D95, followed by one of the following nature codes:
    D0E34D66 5796A7D3 = Hardy
    D73BC50A 5F47AA0E = Lonely
    E485844D 2F24038C = Brave
    5EB8DEEE 692ED298 = Adamant
    83286B46 6479AA98 = Naughty
    35EB915F 08F33974 = Bold
    A58F6F1B BFB13FEF = Docile
    34027F23 7E7E1599 = Relaxed
    CDA2AB99 F89D5BB9 = Impish
    D593BF29 E18AAAE5 = Lax
    1BC372C9 06B4D17F = Timid
    D4950A99 D729D80A = Hasty
    93F04759 F95753D9 = Serious
    E9EC2CBF A7EDD4A7 = Jolly
    56F744B0 37E16732 = Naive
    E1EB2109 4480C28D = Modest
    A2461E51 304137B6 = Mild
    0456554B 66D3AAF9 = Quiet
    B05B4CCD A0A1505B = Bashful
    909149AB 2DE8726A = Rash
    31F62F82 D9A0C100 = Calm
    9A41D845 41B93FE6 = Gentle
    D47DA721 6C3B9FFC = Sassy
    1A15BF1E E72650E4 = Careful
    5A7B2626 21ECD183 = Quirky
  • Wild Female Pokémon - EB34F751 A96B854D
    78DA95DF 44018CB4
  • Wild Male Pokémon - EB34F751 A96B854D
    141BB87C 83D7018F

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement