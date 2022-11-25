However, with Black Friday being such an institution now, it's becoming harder to spot the genuine deals that really do offer a bargain for your buck.

After a week of early deals, Black Friday 2022 is officially in full swing with savings, discounts and offers flying in all directions.

Thankfully, we've spotted what we think are the seven best deals that offer an honest discount for all the gaming fans out there - including expensive tech such as next-gen consoles, VR headsets and mobile gaming controllers.

So, get them before they're gone! Here are seven of the best genuine Black Friday gaming deals.

Genuine Black Friday gaming deals at a glance

In a hurry? No worries! These are the deals that we're particularly impressed by this year, with each of them representing a significant opportunity for you to pick up a hot piece of hardware/software at a better price point than you usually could:

Feel free to click away if any of those take your fancy, or keep on reading for more details on why we love these seven gaming deals this Black Friday.

7. Get £70 off the Meta Quest 2 VR headset

Meta

VR gaming is slowly but surely entering the mainstream and there's no better way to join in than with the Meta Quest 2. Incredibly, the Meta Quest headsets offer a full VR experience without the need for intrusive wires or an expensive PC to plug into, with games running on the headset alone. We were very impressed in our Meta Quest 2 review.

As part of the Black Friday sales, you can now get £70 off the Meta Quest 2, giving you full access to VR gaming for only £349, with hit rhythm game Beat Saber included for free on all Meta Quest 2 purchases.

Get the Meta Quest 2 from £349 at Amazon

6. Save £60 on the Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S was already a budget option for next-gen gaming - and now you can make a saving this Black Friday. While it's not quite as powerful as its counterparts, the Xbox Series X and the PS5, the Series S can still run all of the same games with fast SSD load times, ray traced graphics and frame rates of up to 120fps. It's also one of the cheapest ways to access Game Pass, a huge library of hit Xbox games with several brand-new releases available on launch day.

Get the Xbox Series S from £189 at Very now

5. Get £30 off the Nintendo Switch OLED Model

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch has been a hit for several years now, combining home consoles and handheld gaming in a way not thought possible.

The OLED model makes the experience even better, however, adding a larger seven-inch OLED screen with vibrant colours, a better kickstand, a wired LAN port and 64GB of internal memory. The Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are now active, with the OLED in particular at its lowest-ever price.

Get the Nintendo Switch OLED from £279 at Asda now

4. Get £22 off FIFA 23

FIFA 23 only launched in September, so to see a FIFA 23 Black Friday deal like this already is a huge bargain. Not only does FIFA 23 include current club squads, Hypermotion 2 technology for added realism and a Power Shot mechanic, but you also get access to the brand-new World Cup mode for free.

Just bear in mind that if you purchase the FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch, while the price is cheaper, it will be missing several of these new features.

Get FIFA 23 from £37.99 at Amazon now

3. Save £30 on a PS5 bundle

Sony

Yes, after two long years, PS5 stock is now more widely available and there are even PS5 Black Friday deals floating about. In case you need any more convincing, the PS5 boasts a fast-loading SSD, 4K gaming with up to 120fps support, 3D audio tech and a snazzy new DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

This particular bundle comes with an extra DualSense controller, an ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Wireless Headset and hit new release God of War Ragnarok - so you'd be fully set up to game.

Get a PS5 bundle from £664.99 at Box now

2. There's a whopping 40% discount on Gotham Knights

Warner Bros

Batman has had a good run in video games lately, and now the world is expanding with Gotham Knights which lets you play as Bat allies Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood.

The game offers a unique four-player co-op experience in the Batmn universe, and in our Gotham Knights review we praised the open world, the graphics and the combat. The game only launched in October, but you can already save a massive 40 per cent.

Get Gotham Knights from £29.95 at Amazon now

1. A tidy 20% off the Backbone One mobile controller

Finally, we can't be leaving mobile gamers out. Smartphones are already pretty powerful gaming systems as they are, and the Backbone One offers a physical controller so you can do away with hit-and-miss touch controls.

We awarded 4.5 stars in our Backbone One review, praising the design, set-up and gaming possibilities, and it's now available with a whopping 20 per cent off. If you'd rather stick with a traditional console controller, however, see our guide for the best PS5 controllers to buy.

Buy the Backbone One from £74.99 at Backbone now

