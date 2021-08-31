Genshin Impact 2.1 release date and time: trailer and full patch notes

There are some exciting changes that have arrived for Genshin Impact with the release of the 2.1 update that brings a whole bunch of new and exciting changes to the game. The action role-playing game from miHoYo is making its way to the Nintendo Switch soon, after previously debuting on PlayStation and it is a great time to start playing.

The game takes place in the fantasy world of Teyva and if you have explored all there is to do already then you will be eagerly awaiting all the new additions that are coming with the latest update.

So read on for all we know about what is being added to Genshin Impact for the 2.1 update that will be launching extremely soon.

Genshin Impact 2.1 release date

The release date for the 2.1 update to Genshin Impact is Wednesday 1st September 2021. One quick look at the calendar will show you that this date is very close indeed, so you can start playing soon! Just pay heed to the official timings below.

What time is the Genshin Impact 2.1 update?

In an official blog, the Chinese developers of Genshin Impact have said: “Update maintenance begins 2021/09/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take five hours.”

Here in the UK, that means the Genshin Impact 2.1 update will start its rollout at 11pm BST on Tuesday 31st August, with a lengthy period of downtime planned to occur in that time slot.

If everything goes to plan, the Genshin Impact 2.1 update will be complete at 4am BST on Wednesday 1st September – all being well, that’s the time at which you’ll be able to jump in and try out the new version of the game.

What’s new in Genshin Impact 2.1?

Two new islands in the Inazuma region have opened up and are ready for a visit and they are Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island. There is a new mechanic in the game courtesy of the games’ new fishing system that is guaranteed to take up way more time than we will ever admit to.

Of course, we also have some new characters ready to be added to Genshin Impact and they are:

Raiden Shogun (5-star polearm electro user)

Kujou Sara (4-star electro bow-wielding general of the Tenryou Commission)

Sangonomiya Kokomi (5-star hydro priestess of Watatsumi Island)

And finally, soon we will have Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn in Gehsin Impact as a 5-star Cryo bow warrior.

And what good are new characters if there are no new weapons to wield? Happily, new weapons are indeed also on the way.

Engulfing Lightning (5-Star Polearm)

Everlasting Moonglow (5-Star Catalyst)

Luxurious Sea-Lord (4-Star Claymore)

“The Catch” (a 4-Star Polearm)

Paimon's Sneak Peek at Version 2.1 New Events - Phase I



Hello, Travelers~ Version 2.1 is just around the corner, is everyone ready for the new exciting events? Click the picture below for a quick overview~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/LGkmeKqfqp — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 30, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer

Yes, there is a trailer for Genshin Impact 2.1, and it’s quite long too! Running at over four minutes in length, this trailer should get you amped up for the release by teasing a lot of what is set to come.

