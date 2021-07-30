Aloy in Genshin Impact release date: When does the Horizon Zero Dawn hero arrive?
Fans of both Genshin Impact and Horizon Zero Dawn got a nice surprise today as news has broken that the star of Horizon, Aloy, will be crossing games and appearing in Genshin Impact as an amazing looking anime character – this will help to pass the time before we get Horizon Forbidden West.
The news broke from the official Twitter account for the game and since then we have discovered more about it including the brilliant news that players will not have to spend anything to be able to play as her! This is the first time Genshin has crossed over with another game and we hope it is a sign that there will be more of this in the future.
It is not, however, the first time that Horizon Zero Dawn has crossed over with another game as there was an Aloy Fortnite skin available.
When is Aloy being released in Genshin Impact?
The question of when the five-star Cryo huntress will be joining the game is a tad confusing as it entirely depends on what you play Genshin Impact on. It will start for PS4 and PS5 players after Genshin Impact Version 2.1 ends, so that’s 13th October 2021.
But if you are one of the many who play the game elsewhere then you will have to wait a little longer as it will not launch until 24th November 2021 – a wait that is a little longer than we would like but as it’s free we won’t complain.
How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact
Well, we know it’s free but that does not mean that there are not certain conditions to getting the character. You will need to make sure that you have reached Adventure Rank level 20 but the good news here is that you have more than enough time to get there.
What skills will Aloy have in Genshin Impact?
Obviously, Aloy is a bow hunter and we know for sure that she will have Cryo Elemental Vision but there are leaks that have emerged that tell us what else we can expect from her. Word is that she will have a Normal/Charged Attack of four rapid arrow shots, an elemental skill called Frozen Wilds and one named coil buff which will give her a special move called Rushing Ice.
There is also an Elemental Burst called Prophecies of Dawn and her passive skills will include one that makes animals who drop meat of fowl less scared of her. While all this is just rumour for now, it sounds legit to us, but look for more news to follow in the coming weeks.
