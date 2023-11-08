Starting all the way back in 1980, Children in Need has adapted how they raise money over the decades, and with video games becoming more popular than ever, it’s no surprise that they’re incorporating them in a major way this time out.

Each year has seen gaming revenue skyrocket, too, with Nintendo reporting record sales - and it’s not uncommon these days for games to cost nigh on one hundred pounds, so it’s safe to say a lot of us can probably spare a few quid to collectively help vulnerable children up and down the country.

Even if you can’t stretch to donating, the event will offer a lot of feel-good fun with plenty of laughs, so read on to see who will make an appearance on Game On! For BBC Children in Need and what to expect.

What is Game On! For BBC Children in Need?

Game On! For BBC Children in Need is a live fundraiser that will feature many guest stars, games and activities taking place at Confetti X, Nottingham’s premier e-sports arena.

Children in Need has organised the event and laid out what we can expect in the two-hour-long show

"Gamers, content creators, influencers and celebrities will take on some of the nation’s favourite games, including EA Sports's F1 23, Just Dance Now, HADO and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – all to inspire gamers across the UK to unite to help make a difference."

BBC gaming expert Steffan Powell shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming charity bonanza.

"Our show is so exciting because you really don’t see this often. Loads of your favourite people - celebs, influencers and you at home - all together playing games, competing live on telly and raising money for an incredible cause."

More like this

Us gamers can be guilty of shutting ourselves away to whittle the days away with reckless abandon, so it’s great to see the oft solitary pastime being used for good.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Game On! For BBC Children in Need?

Game On! For BBC Children in Need will be broadcast live at 7pm on Friday 10th November.

This is all ahead of Children in Need 2023, which is set to take place later on in the month, on 17th November.

Friday 10th November also happens to be the day that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches, and while we’re excited for that, too, it would be great if you could spare a couple of hours of your time to support a longstanding charity that has raised millions for marginalised and disenfranchised children for decades – lest Pudsey bear comes for you Five Nights at Freddy’s style.

How to watch Game On! For BBC Children in Need

You can watch Game On! Dor BBC Children in Need on BBC Three or BBC iPlayer when it broadcasts, and the latter if you want to watch it on catch-up.

You can watch iPlayer on your smartphone, tablet, console or Smart TV - but you will need a BBC account and a TV licence to watch it.

Certain live streamers will be sharing the events as they happen, too. These streamers, as well as some of the other guests, are listed just below, and should offer multiple perspectives of what’s going on in what is sure to be a chaotic and very fun time for a great cause.

Who is appearing in Game On! For BBC Children in Need?

The Beeb has revealed the big names who will be bringing Game On! to life in Nottingham.

"BBC Radio 1’s Vick Hope will team up with BBC gaming expert Steffan Powell to host Game On!"

That’s not all, however, as some of your favourite internet and radio personalities will be joining in on the fun, too.

"Vick and Steffan will be joined by TV and radio presenter Lauren Layfield, as well as some of the UK’s most popular gamers and content creators, including Slogo and Spencer FC.

"Yung Filly, Nic Hamilton, Harry Pinero, the Quadrant team and Elz the Witch will race on the F1 23 Sim Rig, while over in the HADO arena, Tillie Amartey, Ellie Simmonds and Nile Wilson will form one team while Bayo Akinfenwa, Tilley Lockey and Sam Quek form the second to take on the winners of the BBC Children in Need HADO tournament."

Looking to bring just about every gaming YouTuber under one banner, the BBC is also having some of the events streamed as they happen.

"Celebrities will take on Just Dance Now, Luke Vernon will front vox pops speaking to fans at London’s Comic Con and social media sensations The Famileigh will provide an exclusive performance.

"Globally renowned streamers Bateson87, Freyzplayz, Geeky Cassie, Koji, Leahviathan and Tubbo will also stream all the action live from the studio."

More stars are yet to be revealed, too, so expect the final show to be even more fun-filled than its shaping up to be already.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.