Fortnitemares 2021 guide: Candy locations, rewards, Ghostbusters & Ariana Grande

Halloween is nearly here, which means Epic Games is knee-deep in Fortnitemares 2021, this year’s version of the annual spooktacular within Fortnite.

As ever, Fortnitemares 2021 has brought a new set of quests and rewards to the iconic battle-royale game, and players are searching the Fortnite map for those all-important candy locations.

But there are some new elements this year, too, including a surprising quest line that follows on from the recent Fortnite Ariana Grande concert. And a tie-in with Ghostbusters: Afterlife is going on, as well!

If you want to swot up on the quests, rewards and candy locations in Fortnitemares 2021, this is the article for you. Keep on reading and we’ll run through all the important details.

Where to find candy locations in Fortnitemares 2021

One of the Fortnitemares quests tells you to ‘collect candy’, and so you might wonder which locations on the Fortnite map are primed with sweet treats for you to pillage.

You’ll want to head to Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park or Retail Row and look for houses bedecked with Halloween directions. Outside these houses, you’ll see big bowls of candy, which you can smash with your weapon of choice. Candies will fall to the floor, and you just need to pick them up.

If you’re struggling to find candy locations in Fortnite, take a look at the handy video below, which will show you exactly where to drop on the map and what you need to do to collect candy.

Fornitemares 2021 rewards

Candy isn’t the only thing you can get for free this Halloween. There are a number of free rewards that you can earn during Fortnitemares 2021, as long as you’re willing to put in the work and tick off a few of the seasonal quests.

Completing any single Fortnitemares quest will earn you the Raven’s Curse Spray. Completing two Fortnitemares quests will get you the Moonlit Duel Loading Screen. And if you complete three Fortnitemares quests, you’ll earn the Wrathful Breakout Contrail.

There are also some rewards tied to specific quest lines. If you complete Ariana Grande’s Monster Hunter Punchcard quest, your reward will be the All-Weather Extractor Pickaxe. And if you complete Dark Jonesy’s The Oracle Speaks Punchcard quest, your reward will be the Cube Cruiser Glider.

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! If you complete the Containment Specialist’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife Punchcard, which was added to the game most recently, you’ll become the proud owner of the No Ghost Back Bling.

Epic Games

Fortnitemares 2021 Horde Rush rewards

The Horde Rush limited-time mode also has some rewards attached to it. What is Horde Rush in Fortnite, you ask? Well, it’s a returning mode that went live on 19th October – in a classic horror game trope, you and your online multiplayer comrades will have to fight off waves of oncoming enemies.

If you earn 2,000,000 combined team points in Horde Rush mode, you’ll receive the Thinking Juice Back Bling. If you complete 20 Horde Rush quests, you’ll get the Cube Queen Skin. And if you earn a team score of at least 400,000 in Horde Rush, you’ll be rewarded with the Fortnitemares Spray.

Fortnitemares 2021 quests

Ariana Grande’s Monster Hunter Punchcard, Containment Specialist’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife Punchcard and Dark Jonesy’s The Oracle Speaks Punchcard are three of the main quest lines in Fortnitemares 2021, and if you’re wondering what you need to do in order to complete them, we’ve got the info you seek below!

How to complete Ariana Grande Punchcard in Fortnite

Head down to Believer Beach and you’ll find Ariana Grande in NPC form. Go and speak to her. She will give you the following tasks:

Collect a Record and place it in a Turntable

Study the Caretaker’s footprints

Collect symbols from eliminated Cube Monsters

Reveal the Command Symbol

Launch Signal Flares

If you get stuck at any point and don’t know how to complete the Ariana Grande Punchcard, take a look at the video below and see where you’ve gone wrong. When you’re done, you’ll receive the All-Weather Extractor Pickaxe, and you’ll also get 30,000 XP for each quest completed along the way.

How to complete Containment Specialist’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife Punchcard in Fortnite

To start the Ghostbusters Punchcard, head to Camp Code and speak to the overalls-wearing person in the barn. This is what they’ll task you with doing:

Deploy Seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner

Exterminate Mini-Pufts with a Pickaxe in Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Retrieve Mechanical Parts by Destroying Cars

Place Ghostbuster Signs in Holly Hedges, Dirty Docks, or Pleasant Park

Deploy a Ghost Trap

If any of those quests slip you up, seek help from a video like the one below, and you should have the Fortnitemares Ghostbusters mission chain completed in no time. You’ll get 30,000 XP for each step you complete, and after you’ve done them all, you’ll get the No Ghost Back Bling.

How to complete Dark Jonesey Punchcard in Fortnite

Inside Steamy Stacks, you’ll find Dark Jonesy, the spooky version of Fortnite’s Agent Jones. This is what he’ll want you to do:

Collect Scrolls at different IO Bases

Use a Shadow Stone, then recover the Spirit Vessel

Touch a Cube

Destroy the Corruption Cluster and all Corruption Fragments

Return the Spirit Vessel to the Oracle and hear his vision

Your reward will be 30,00 XP for each quest, and you’ll also get the Cube Cruiser Glider if you finish all of them. If you get stock, this video below shows you how to complete the Dark Jonesy Punchcard.

Fortnitemares 2021 trailer

Want a little something to get you in the mood for this spookfest? Check out the Fortnitemares 2021 – Wrath of the Cube Queen Gameplay Trailer below. It’s already racked up 1.3 million views on YouTube!

When does Fortnitemares 2021 end?

The Fortnitemares 2021 end date appears to be Tuesday 2nd November 2021, with the Epic Games website confirming an end time of 9am ET for all of this spooky content. From a UK perspective, that means you have until 1pm GMT on 2nd November to complete all those quests and earn your rewards. Have fun!

