First things first, it's the start of Fortnite Festival Season 8, which brings with it a new Icon – pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter.

The Espresso singer will receive two new outfits, a bunch of themed items and three new Jam Tracks: Juno, Nonsense and Please Please Please.

But if leakers are correct, that's not going to be the only big crossover this week, with hit cartoon Adventure Time set for a collab as well, although this hasn't been officially confirmed yet.

According to prominent leaker Shiina, this crossover with the Land of Ooo will include skins, items, an emote and even two car skins for Rocket Racing.

Lastly, it's a big week for Ballistic, with the mode receiving a huge update featuring new maps, weapons, gadgets and even a rank reset – more on that below.

Full patch notes for Fortnite v34.30

We've put together the patch notes and separated them into different sections to make it easier to go through them.

Here are the Fortnite v34.30 patch notes:

Fortnite Festival

Fortnite Festival Season 8 begins

New Music Pass added featuring Sabrina Carpenter Outfit

Three new Sabrina Carpenter Jam Tracks added

Four new Epic Games original Jam Tracks added

New cosmetics

Sabrina Carpenter Bundle added to Item Shop Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter Outfit SC Heart Purse Back Bling Taste Emote Please Please Please Emote Cute Cutout Contrail Sabrina's Mic

Adventure Time crossover items (unconfirmed at time of writing)

Fortnite Ballistic

Test Grounds mode added to allow players to test shell maps

Two new shell maps added Hammer Fall Storm Chaser Cove

New gadgets added Fire Grenade Overdrive

New weapons added Burst Assault Rifle Sovereign Sniper

Rank reset

Improvements and fixes Fixed an issue where grenades could detonate planted Proximity Mines through walls Fixed an issue where grenades would not deal damage to Bubble Shields Fixed and issue where dropped weapons could persist into future rounds Fixed and issue that caused a delay when opening and purchasing weapons from the Buy Menu Fixed an issue where players could fall through the map on Skyline 10's B site Fixed an issue where weapons could rotate while sliding Fixed an issue where Fortnite would sometimes crash when leaving a Ballistic match Fixed an issue where Fortnite would sometimes crash when eliminated in a Ballistic match Prevented some incorrect and redundant notifications from appearing on the activity feed Reduced load times for Ballistic of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch Implemented several technical performance improvements



