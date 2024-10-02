It’s not unusual for Epic to release new features in Fortnite. What is unusual here is that the setting is automatically switched on once the game is updated. This will be a feature kept in the game to help with gameplay.

Keep reading to discover what the new feature does and how to change it in-game.

What is Fortnite Sleep Mode?

Upon first seeing the name, it would be understandable to think this is some Pokémon Sleep situation, but Sleep Mode in Fortnite is actually what kicks in when a player has been idle for some time.

More like this

Once you enter Sleep Mode, players won’t be able to access Voice Chat, Matchmaking will be cancelled, and your Epic Status will be set to away.

This will then resume once you start playing the game again.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to change Fortnite Sleep Mode timer

Fortnite.

The Sleep Mode timer has multiple settings that can be tinkered with in the menus. Follow the steps below to find out how to change your Sleep Mode timer:

Go to Settings

Click on the Game tab

Now go down to the section labelled Energy Saving

Here there are different options under Activate Sleep Timer, these options are: Never 5 minutes 10 minutes 15 minutes 30 minutes 60 minutes



So, if you want to, you can turn the setting off entirely or extend the timer to suit your needs.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.