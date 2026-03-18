The Rock is back in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 as his major villain The Foundation returns in Showdown – the latest season in the long-running online multiplayer game.

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Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson originally appeared as The Foundation back in February 2022, as part of Chapter 3 Season 1.

Well now he’s back and we can finally smell what Epic Games has been cooking.

Thanks to a couple of different teaser trailers and now official Showdown key art (that you can see above), we know that The Rock is returning as The Foundation on 19 March!

Check out the latest Showdown teaser trailer below:

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Yep, it’s time for The Dark Voyager and The Foundation and The Ice King all to appear on Fortnite’s ever-expanding battle royale island.

The Dark Voyager, in particular, is a fairly major villain for Epic to bring back. He first appeared way back in Chapter 1 Season 3.

What’s more, the teaser trailers and Showdown Battle Pass key art have confirmed many new and returning characters, not least Bugs Bunny and Fishstick.

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Joining them looks to be new versions of The Order and Jules, too. It’s set to be another bumper season of Fortnite Chapter 7 – one filled with new and returning story lore that we’re sure longtime fans will get a big kick out of.

You’re here for The Rock in Fortnite though, right? Fret not, for Epic Games has released a short teaser of his The Foundation character skin in action over on X (formerly known as Twitter), which you can watch below:

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It’s not long now until we find out more about The Rock’s long-awaited return to the world of Fortnite, with Chapter 7 Season 2 set to launch on 19 March!

It’s time to learn what The Foundation, The Dark Voyager, and The Ice King have been getting up to behind the scenes (and how Bugs Bunny fits into it all, of course).

In further Fortnite news, Epic Games recently confirmed that the price of V-Bucks will be increasing, so it will now cost 800 V-Bucks to purchase the Showdown Battle Pass, and you'll earn fewer V-Bucks from Battle Passes moving forward too. Down from 1,500 to 800! Sad times.

Fortnite Save the World is going free-to-play, meanwhile, in some positive news for the game.

Ready for The Rock's return in Fortnite Showdown? Be sure to watch the live event and buckle in for another wild ride in Chapter 7 Season 2.

Keep up-to-date with everything Fortnite right here on Radio Times and dive into Showdown on 19 March!

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