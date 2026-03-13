Once upon a time, Fortnite was nothing but Save the World – nearly a decade later, and Fortnite Save the World is officially going free-to-play.

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The mode was previously locked behind a paywall, meaning you'd be forced to cough up the cash if you wanted in on the PvE action.

But soon, the mode will be opened up to the world. Here's what you need to know about when Fortnite Save the World goes F2P, and what you can expect.

Fortnite Save the World goes free-to-play on 16 April 2026.

Players can now pre-register for the event on all platforms, and doing so will net you a few nifty little rewards at launch.

These rewards include the a Save the World Hero, while current players will get Superchargers, Vouchers and Gold.

Founders will also be able to continue earning V-Bucks by completing Daily Quests, Mission Alerts, Storm Shield Defence Missions and already-existing Challenges.

Unfortunately, if you haven't already jumped on the paid Save the World train, it’s now too late to do so – new purchases of Save the World have been paused.

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Fortnite Save the World free-to-play rewards and bonuses

Players can pre-register for the event by heading to this page on the Fortnite website.

Anyone who pre-registers before the 16 April launch will receive rewards once certain player milestones are met, with the third and final reward being the Snowstrike Hero, which has the following perks:

Standard Perk: North Star Throwing Stars will slow enemies for 4 seconds instead of dealing damage. Slowed-down enemies will explode for 167 base water damage if they receive melee damage or damage from another North Star explosion.

Commander Perk: North Star+ Throwing Stars will freeze enemies for 4 seconds instead of dealing damage. Frozen enemies will explode for 167 base water damage if they receive melee damage or damage from another North Star explosion.



Players who have already paid for Fortnite Save the World will also receive a selection of bonuses to thank them for their support:

1x Hero Supercharger – Promote a Hero beyond Level 50

Promote a Hero beyond Level 50 1x Weapon Supercharger – Promote a weapon beyond Level 50

Promote a weapon beyond Level 50 1x Trap Supercharger – Promote a Trap beyond Level 50

Promote a Trap beyond Level 50 5x Survivor Supercharger – Promote Survivors beyond Level 50

Promote Survivors beyond Level 50 1x Hero Recruitment Voucher – Recruit a Hero of your choice

Recruit a Hero of your choice 1x Weapon Research Voucher – Unlock a weapon of your choice

Unlock a weapon of your choice 10,000 Gold – Spend in the Event Store (to be renamed "the Exchange") for valuable items

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